Palisades wins its 30th City title in girls' volleyball

Everyone in the City Section had been waiting for Alex Laita to return from a knee injury to see what kind of impact she would make for the Palisades girls’ volleyball team.
Last season’s City player of the year was injured in the first match of the year, then disappeared while trying to get healthy.
Well, she returned with a vengeance in the Open Division playoffs, and her serving and hitting helped the Dolphins claim their record 30th City title on Saturday night with a 26-24, 25-14, 8-25, 25-23 victory over Taft at Birmingham.
Bound for Oregon, the 6-foot-1 senior returned for a final regular season match and has been slowly getting into shape. When Palisades upset No. 1-seeded Granada Hills in an epic five-set comeback, the path had been cleared for coach Carlos Gray to win his third title in six years as coach.
Laita had eight kills in the fourth set alone to nullify any momentum the Toreadors had gained from a dominating win in the third set. She finished with 22 kills.
San Pedro won the Division I championship with a 25-16, 25-20, 15-25, 25-19 win over El Camino Real. Lauren Sutrin contributed 13 kills and Sara Peterson had 10.
In Division II, Elizabeth won its 10th overall title with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 win over Central City. In Division III, Birmingham defeated Maywood 25-12, 25-20, 25-23.
Speed matters in football, particularly if you have a hole to run through, and Christian Grubb of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is taking advantage of every opportunity that his effective offensive line is giving him.
Grubb is the Mission League 100 meters champion, and he has rushed for 172 yards against Alemany, 109 yards against Chaminade and 133 yards against La Habra in his last three games.
The offensive line, led by seniors Kyler Branim and Daniel Fitzmorris, has helped turn the Knights into a top running team.
- Football
City Section commissioner John Aguirre has ruled 12 Carson football players will receive one-game suspensions for leaving the sideline last week during a fight between a Carson player and a Narbonne player, making them unavailable to participate in an Open Division playoff game next Friday against Garfield.
Four Narbonne players also have been suspended, three for leaving the sideline, making them ineligible to play against Venice next week. Three of the Narbonne players are starters. Several of the Carson players are starters and key contributors.
Aguirre reviewed video and met with representatives of both schools to determine which players deserved punishment under City Section rules.
