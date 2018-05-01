Palm Desert's sister-brother duo of Sydney and Jordan Sprinkle are hitting machines

Apr. 30, 2018, 9:16 p.m.
Palm Desert is home to quite a brother-sister hitting combination in the Sprinkles.
Jordan and Sydney Sprinkle are engaged in a battle for hitting supremacy in the family.
Jordan, a junior, has 35 hits in 23 games while batting .432 for the baseball team.
Apr. 30, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
Camarillo and Moorpark are playing a three-game series this week to decide the Coastal Canyon League championship in prep baseball. In game one on Monday, it was the Scorpions coming away with a 3-1 victory.
Freshman Brian Uribe allowed one run in five innings. Devin Huffman got the save with two shutout innings of relief. Vinnie Alfino contributed two hits.
Camarillo is 20-4 and 6-2 in league. Moorpark is 18-6-1 and 7-1. The teams play again Wednesday at Camarillo and Friday at Moorpark. Then Moorpark has to face Simi Valley next week in a two-game series.
Apr. 30, 2018, 5:35 p.m.
With two weeks left in the regular season, Harvard-Westlake has moved into the No. 1 spot in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 baseball rankings.
Orange Lutheran is No. 2 and Huntington Beach No. 3.
Here’s the link to the rankings.
Apr. 30, 2018, 10:47 a.m.
- Track
The process for qualifying for the Southern Section track and field championships on May 19 at El Camino College begins this week.
Leagues will hold their prelims and finals. Athletes will try to advance to the Southern Section prelims next week, followed by the finals, then the Masters Meet. The state championships are June 1 and 2 in Clovis.
Next week, the City Section will hold its league finals.
Apr. 29, 2018, 12:31 p.m.
BOYS' LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
GREATER LOS ANGELES CHAPTER
First round, Tuesday
Apr. 29, 2018, 9:19 a.m.
A year ago, Stefan Dostanic of Woodbridge lost in the singles final at the Ojai tennis tournament.
On Saturday, there was no stopping him as he defeated Benjamin Gollin of La Jolla Country Day 6-1, 7-6 in the singles final in Ojai.
Dostanic, who has committed to attending USC, defeated Karapet Vardanyan of Granada Hills 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals.
Apr. 28, 2018, 6:57 p.m.
CITY
BOYS' LACROSSE
Championship, Saturday
Apr. 28, 2018, 2:41 p.m.
Facing its toughest challenge of the season, unbeaten Arcadia High went into the eighth inning on Saturday tied with San Dimas, then loaded the bases and came away with a 4-3 victory on a sacrifice fly by Chase Pedersen.
The Apaches are 21-0. They were ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 3. San Dimas (22-3) was ranked No. 2 and had a 20-game win streak.
Banning got a 3-2 win over Roosevelt on a Omar Muro walk-off single with two outs in the seventh. Angel Ocegueda threw a complete game.
Apr. 27, 2018, 9:46 p.m.
Foothill League leader Hart High has lost its share of games this season by blowing leads in the seventh inning, so it was only fair that the Indians turned the tables on Saugus on Friday.
Down 3-0 in the seventh, Hart pushed across four runs to defeat the Centurions 4-3 and stay one game ahead of West Ranch. Josh Cerpa and Trevor Coogan had doubles in the inning and Brooks Statley squeezed in the winning run. Ryan Carolan threw a three-hitter.
West Ranch defeated Canyon 11-3. Christos Stefanos had two hits and four RBIs. Valencia defeated Golden Valley 9-2. Sam Stulman struck out 13.
Apr. 27, 2018, 8:44 p.m.
“Don’t sleep on Cleveland.”
That was the message from shortstop Ben Chasek, one of seven sophomores in the lineup in the 11th inning on Friday when Cleveland High pulled out a 5-4 win over El Camino Real on Joe Pettiford’s walk-off sacrifice fly with the bases loaded.
“Unbelievable for these guys,” Coach Sid Lopez said. “They’re growing up. They’re competing under pressure and not breaking.”