Paraclete vs. Sierra Canyon: A showdown nine weeks in the making

Oct. 21, 2018, 7:08 p.m.
It has been the strangest of seasons for Paraclete and Sierra Canyon. For nine weeks, they’ve been preparing to face off knowing they would be playing for the Gold Coast League championship no matter what their records would be.
Each could have been 0-9 and it wouldn’t have mattered. That’s because the other teams in the Gold Coast League voted to guarantee the league’s top two playoff berths to Sierra Canyon and Paraclete for the next two seasons as long as the other teams in the league didn’t have to play them.
So it will be Paraclete (4-5) taking on Sierra Canyon (6-3) for the league championship on Friday night at Pierce College. Both are guaranteed spots in the Division 3 playoffs.
Oct. 21, 2018, 11:35 a.m.
- Football
L.A. Jordan football coach Gary Parks keeps a story in his office from the 2015 season as motivation about how the Bulldogs had to forfeit a game because of lack of players for academic reasons.
It’s his top priority to get his players performing well in the classroom so they can play in the evening, and the 90-minute study halls are working.
The 10-week grading period has come and gone, and the Bulldogs are remaining strong. Star athlete Elijah Hawkins is at a 3.4 grade-point average.
Oct. 21, 2018, 5:27 a.m.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 20, 2018, 10:28 p.m.
Saturday, October 20th
SOUTHERN SECTION
ANGELUS LEAGUE
Oct. 19, 2018, 11:03 p.m.
Friday, October 19th
CITY
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Oct. 19, 2018, 7:43 a.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 19, 2018, 7:41 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 18
SOUTHERN SECTION
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Oct. 18, 2018, 10:15 p.m.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Oct. 18, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
Sophomore Trenton Cowles of Taft High received permission to miss some class time so he could compete this week at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.
He’ll be coming home with a gold medal around his neck. Cowles earned the gold medal in recurve on Wednesday, the best U.S. finish in archery at a Youth Olympic or Olympic Games since 1996.
Cowles first became interested in archery via a video game. Then his father tried to build him a bow. He eventually learned the sport at the archery center in Van Nuys.
Oct. 18, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
- Basketball
Should high school basketball coaches be concerned with the announcement on Thursday that the NBA G League will begin offering to pay $125,000 to elite prospects who turn 18 by Sept. 15 prior to the season they would play?
The answer is no. It’s prep schools that market themselves to players seeking a fifth year of high school eligibility, junior colleges and high-level college basketball programs that will be affected most.
The new G League policy is scheduled to begin in the 2019-20 season. A working group will be tasked with identifying eligible elite players.