Parents are unsung heroes in being volunteers for high school football programs

Aug. 3, 2018, 8:02 p.m.
- Football
With every scoop of vanilla ice cream, topped by crumbled Oreo cookies and M&M’s, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame football players enjoyed their moment of food ecstasy after their practice session on Friday night.
The complete meal that included tri-tip, macaroni and cheese, salad, rolls and beans was prepared by Notre Dame parents. It’s been a tradition for much of coach Kevin Rooney’s 39 years.
Notre Dame is not alone. Lots of schools turn to their parents to make unsung contributions to help their sons get through the early days of fall football practice.
Aug. 3, 2018, 11:05 a.m.
- Football
Since he was 9, Simon Samarzich of Upland has been working on his long snapping skills. Now he’s ranked No. 1 in Southern California and No. 2 in the nation by long snapper guru Chris Rubio.
I asked Rubio to provide his rankings for the coming season.
Among the class of 2019 long snappers to watch are Jack Landherr of Chino Hills, Aidan Livingston of Santa Ana Mater Dei, Matt Rhodes of Calabasas and Derek Bedell of St. John Bosco.
Aug. 3, 2018, 7:18 a.m.
- Football
Taking a sneak peek at the defensive linemen to watch for the 2018 season, you have to start with Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oaks Christian. He’s an All-American defensive end who strikes fear into opponents.
Last season he recorded 21 sacks. He’s been working hard to be quicker, stronger and even more dominant.
Cole Aubrey returns at St. John Bosco. He had 15 sacks.
Aug. 2, 2018, 5:35 p.m.
- Basketball
It was a historic meeting of Fairfax High School basketball coaches on Thursday at the San Franciscan restaurant in Torrance.
While eating prime rib and chocolate mud pie, current Fairfax coach Steve Baik met up with former coaches Steve Miller and Harvey Kitani. Together, they represented 43 years of basketball coaching tradition for the Lions.
“Fairfax is the best basketball school to coach at,” said Miller, who was head coach from 1975 to ‘79.
Aug. 2, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
- Baseball
High school sports teams are traveling more than ever, so it should come as no surprise that the South Hills baseball program has come up with an interesting way to spend its Christmas break.
More than 40 players and families are headed to Hawaii for sun, surfing and playing baseball. They will be gone from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.
Let’s see who emerges as best surfer on the team who can also hit a fastball.
Aug. 2, 2018, 5:19 p.m.
- Basketball
Save Oct. 20 on your calendar if you’re a high school basketball fan. The Rolling Hills Prep Fall Classic will be held at Harbor College, and the final three games of the night will be pretty good.
Fairfax will play Harvard-Westlake at 4:30 p.m. Rancho Christian will face Bishop Montgomery at 8 p.m. Also playing is St. John Bosco, which will face a team to be announced at 6:30 p.m.
Games will start at 9 a.m. with Rolling Hills vs. La Canada. Then Brentwood will take on Camarillo at 10:30 a.m., followed by Santa Monica vs. Long Beach Poly at noon. Mater Dei will play Riverside Notre Dame at 1:30 p.m. and Taft will play St. Bernard at 3 p.m.
Aug. 2, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 16
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Aug. 2, 2018, 5:57 a.m.
- Football
A football team is only as good on offense as the line up front, and these will be some of the players making news in the trenches this season.
Let’s start with Sean Rhyan of San Juan Hills. He’s 6 feet 6, 295 pounds and has made a name for himself at one of the newer public schools in Orange County.
The best blocker in the City Section is left tackle Jonah Tauanu’u of Narbonne. A former tight end, he prides himself on his strength and agility.
Aug. 1, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Former NFL kicker Mick Luckhurst is sure doing his part to help the kicking game and soccer team at Bishop Diego.
He’ll have three sons playing football and soccer this season at Bishop Diego. And he’s going to be not only the kicking coach but also the soccer coach.
Jack, a senior, is the returning standout punter/kicker for Bishop Diego. Adam, a junior, will be the backup varsity kicker. Michael, a freshman, is a quarterback and kicker.
Aug. 1, 2018, 12:53 p.m.
- Basketball
Westchester has become the favorite to win this season’s City Section Open Division championship in boys’ basketball after the City Section approved a hardship waiver for Kaelen Allen, last season’s City player of the year.
Allen was granted a fifth year of eligibility.
No team could stop the muscular 6-foot-6 senior in the paint last season. His return, combined with guard Jordan Brinson, makes the Comets the team to beat in 2018-19.