Peninsula football parents placed their trust in coach Dave Young, and he has delivered

Oct. 23, 2018, 7:23 a.m.
It was three years ago when some Peninsula parents were outraged that the school would end the football season with three games to play, citing safety concerns and lack of players.
Tony Seymour was one of those parents. His son, A.J., had his senior season ended. A.J.’s brother, Luke, was an eighth-grader at the time, and the family decided to send Luke to rival Palos Verdes after the football debacle.
But Peninsula hired Palos Verdes defensive coordinator Dave Young to rebuild the program.
Oct. 22, 2018, 9:04 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 22, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
The World Series begins on Tuesday in Boston. Good luck to the families in Los Angeles whose loyalties are divided between the Dodgers and Red Sox.
One such family is the O’Donnells. Chris is the athletic director at Loyola High. He has been a Dodger fan forever. A brother-in-law serves as a pitching coordinator for the organization. His wife, Bonnie, has been a diehard Red Sox fan. She grew up in Delaware and used to vacation during the summer in Gloucester, Mass.
Dodger and Red Sox flags are waving side by side in the front yard of the family home.
Oct. 22, 2018, 5:56 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 22
VALLE VISTA LEAGUE
Hacienda Heights Wilson 16, Baldwin Park 0
Oct. 22, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Junior Grace Hay of Bishop Diego shot 69 on Monday at the Northern Regional at Los Robles in Thousand Oaks to lead the qualifying for the Southern Section individual girls’ golf championships.
The finals are set for Nov. 1 at River Ridge Golf Club.
Tying for second with 70s were Kamille Dimayuga of Troy, Tiffany Pak of Camarillo, Kaylee Sakoda of Troy and Sherilyn Villanueva of Troy.
Oct. 22, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
- Football
With one week to go in the football regular season, St. John Bosco holds down No. 1 in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 coaches’ poll.
Corona Centennial is No. 2, Mater Dei No. 3, Oaks Christian No. 4 and JSerra No. 5.
Here’s the link to complete rankings.
Oct. 22, 2018, 12:13 p.m.
Public schools haven’t been too keen about having private schools in their sports leagues, but Ventura County has been stuck with few alternatives. That sets up a Camino League title decider on Friday night between Camarillo (9-0) and Grace Brethren (7-2) at Moorpark College.
Camarillo is ranked No. 1 in Division 4. Grace Brethren is No. 4, so playoff seedings will be definitely affected by the outcome of the game.
Camarillo is your neighborhood school that goes through rebuilding years based on how many top seniors it has, while not relying on transfers to fill in for graduates. Last season, the Scorpions went 5-6. This season they are unbeaten thanks to the play of junior quarterback James McNamara.
Oct. 22, 2018, 11:20 a.m.
The City Section football playoff seedings will likely produce lots of debate when they’re released on Saturday. That’s because a computer and not coaches or a seeding committee will create the brackets.
“That was a coaches’ decision,” said John Aguirre, the City Section commissioner. “They wanted to take the human element out of the rankings.”
Anyone who remembers the days of coaches putting together the brackets and voting to support friends rather than rankings understands why the computer was chosen. This is the second year of the format.
Oct. 22, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
It’s going to be a crazy Friday night in Los Angeles. The traffic jams will be humongous with the Dodgers-Red Sox World Series game at Dodger Stadium, Utah vs. UCLA at the Rose Bowl and a Bruno Mars concert at Staples Center.
It’ll also cap rivalry week in the City Section: the final night of the regular season. Who can’t get fired up for Crenshaw vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park and Garfield vs. Roosevelt in the East L.A. Classic at East Los Angeles College?
Crenshaw-Dorsey will decide the Coliseum League championship. Both schools are 4-5 overall and 4-0 in league. Both could be in the Division 1 playoffs.
Oct. 22, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 22
VALLE VISTA LEAGUE
Baldwin Park at Hacienda Heights Wilson, 3:30 p.m. (completion of Oct. 12 suspended game)