Peninsula football parents placed their trust in coach Dave Young, and he has delivered

Public schools haven’t been too keen about having private schools in their sports leagues, but Ventura County has been stuck with few alternatives. That sets up a Camino League title decider on Friday night between Camarillo (9-0) and Grace Brethren (7-2) at Moorpark College.

Camarillo is ranked No. 1 in Division 4. Grace Brethren is No. 4, so playoff seedings will be definitely affected by the outcome of the game.

Camarillo is your neighborhood school that goes through rebuilding years based on how many top seniors it has, while not relying on transfers to fill in for graduates. Last season, the Scorpions went 5-6. This season they are unbeaten thanks to the play of junior quarterback James McNamara.