Previewing top football players by position: Defensive backs

Linebackers are much in demand for the upcoming football season. There were lots of top players who graduated, so a new group gets the chance to take center stage.

One of the top returning underclassmen is junior Justin Flowe of Upland. He’s going to set the standard for excellence.

Chaminade’s tackling machine, Blake Antzoulatos, a Cal commit, will get many chances to show his worth as the Eagles play one tough opponent after another, starting with Oaks Christian on Aug. 16. The Eagles also have another promising linebacker in Jonathan Thomas.