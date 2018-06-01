City Section Open Division: El Camino Real vs. Birmingham at Dodger Stadium, 1 p.m. El Camino Real is seeking its 10th championship. Sophomore Adam Christopher will get the start on the mound, but the Conquistadores also will have Cole Kitchen, Joey Klein and Jack Whisnant ready to go if needed. The Conquistadores were very good at bunting and executing in the semifinals. They swept Birmingham in the regular season league games. Birmingham will need to come up with a pitcher who can throw strikes. Ace Albert Garcia isn’t available. Erik Rivas is the hottest batter with five hits in two playoff games. Catcher Johnny Tincher must be kept off the bases for ECR to win. Birmingham is the defending champion and won this game 50 years ago. The pick: Birmingham.