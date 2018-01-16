Pullman police investigate death of former Upland QB Tyler Hilinski

Police reported a rifle was recovered next to Hilinski and a suicide note was found. Police detectives and the Whitman County coroner’s office will be conducting an investigation to confirm the suspected cause and manner of death.

Tyler Hilinski, a former Upland High quarterback who was expected to contend for the starting job for Washington State this fall, was found dead in his apartment with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, according to the Pullman Police Department.

Upland Coach Tim Salter said he was told that when Hilinski failed to show for an afternoon practice, teammates went to the apartment and found him dead.

“I’m having a hard time to understand it all,” he said. “I feel so bad for the family.”

Hilinski was a redshirt sophomore at Washington State. He made his first collegiate start in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 against Michigan State, a 42-17 defeat.

He was part of a well-known Southern California family that produced three outstanding quarterbacks. Older brother Kelly starred at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, where Tyler played his first two seasons. Youngest brother Ryan is a junior at Orange Lutheran and considered one of the top prospects in California.

The news hit Notre Dame assistant Joe McNab very hard. One of his sons played with Hilinski in high school.

“It’s so sad,” McNab said. “He was an awesome kid. I feel so bad for his family. It’s awful.”

Washington State coach Mike Leach and interim athletic director John Johnson issued a statement.