QB Tanner McKee prepares to leave for two-year mission in soccer-crazed Brazil

Jul. 4, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
- Football
Former Corona Centennial quarterback Tanner McKee will board a flight Monday to San Antonio, then to São Paulo, Brazil, to begin his two-year Mormon mission. He’s bringing with him two footballs to a country that loves the other fútbol.
He has been studying Portuguese and will spend six to eight weeks in training in São Paulo before heading off to Curitiba, a city of 1.8 million. He’s 6 feet 6, so it might be hard for him to keep a low profile. But he’ll be on his own for the first time.
“I think I’m ready,” he said Tuesday after spending a day at the beach with friends in one of his final days before departing. “I’ve been looking forward to it.”
He’ll be able to email or write a letter once a week. He can call his family only on Mother’s Day and Christmas.
The goal, as he put it, is to “become a man” and help others as part of his church mission.
“There’s a ton of life lessons,” he said.
His fans in Corona didn’t exactly get a final chance to celebrate his many contributions at Centennial. He was stuck on the sideline in his team’s final football game last fall, the Division 1 semifinals, a 62-34 loss to St. John Bosco. He lost consciousness briefly in a game the week before and had to undergo concussion protocol.
“I was trying to get cleared but it didn’t look good from the start,” he said. “I was trying to be a good teammate.”
He was more than that. He earned great respect from teammates and opponents alike the way he played the game. His athleticism and intelligence enabled him to accept a football scholarship to Stanford, the school he will attend when he returns in the summer of 2020.
He has been watching the World Cup and rooting for Brazil. As for his fútbol skills, McKee said, “It’s all right. Not great, especially for the standards down there. Hopefully they will improve.”
He will get one hour each morning to work out. He’’ll be looking for kids and other volunteers to catch his passes when he throws a football each day during his eight-week training session. After that, he might get to throw once a week.
Either way, football is on hold. He has chosen to spend the next two years learning about life far away from home. You can bet he’ll be making a difference. And when he returns, his friends, family and fans will be ready to root for him in his comeback on the football field. It will go fast, and soon he’ll be a Stanford Cardinal.
Jul. 2, 2018, 7:26 a.m.
- Football
The Edison seven on seven passing tournament set for Saturday is about as good as it gets. The 20-team field will make for some intriguing games without linemen.
Here’s a preview of the pools and players to watch:
Pool A
Corona Centennial: Former Mater Dei QB Carter Freedland is battling for the starting job with two other quarterbacks. All eyes will be on exciting junior receiver Gary Bryant. Perhaps linebacker/defensive end Drake Jackson (6-3, 220) will make an appearance to scare everybody.
Jul. 2, 2018, 7:10 a.m.
- Baseball
El Camino Real is seeded No. 1 and Chatsworth No. 2 for the Valley Invitational Baseball League playoffs that will begin on Saturday.
The 10 a.m. games have No. 9 Granada Hills at No. 8 Burroughs, No. 12 Burbank at No. 5 Cleveland, No. 10 Canyon at No. 7 Royal and No. 11 Golden Valley at No. 6 St. Francis.
On July 9 at 5 p.m., the Burroughs-Granada Hills winner will play at El Camino Real. The Cleveland-Burbank winner will play at No. 4 Hart. The Royal-Canyon winner will play at Chatsworth. The St. Francis-Golden Valley winner will play at No. 3 Saugus.
Jul. 1, 2018, 8:07 a.m.
- Track
It’s summer vacation and time to look back at some of my favorite stories, videos and moments. The 2015 Southern Section track and field championships featuring T.J. Brock of Chaminade and Michael Norman of Vista Murrieta were pretty special.
They were juniors and fired up to put on a show.
Brock won the Division 3 100 meters in a wind-aided 10.20 seconds, the second fastest in state history.
Jun. 30, 2018, 8:54 p.m.
There’s no MVP selected for the Fairfax tournament, but if there were, sophomore Devin Askew of Santa Ana Mater Dei would be the honoree.
Askew completed a great week, turning in one good performance after another in leading Mater Dei to the Fairfax tournament championship on Saturday with a 72-71 win over Sierra Canyon.
Mater Dei overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half. Askew finished with 16 points and 12 assists. He was part of an impressive Mater Dei guard trio. Junior Aidan Prukop scored 19 points and junior Ryan Evans made six threes, including the game-winning shot with 5.8 seconds left.
Jun. 29, 2018, 9:51 p.m.
Kenneth Simpson Jr. and Keith Higgins Jr. have known each other since the second grade when they met in elementary school. Best friends and best teammates for years, they are standout sophomore guards at Chaminade. And they’re developing fast.
Higgins scored 23 points Friday and Simpson had 20 in Chaminade’s 75-56 win over Crespi that sends the Eagles into the San Fernando Valley Shootout championship game Saturday at 6:15 p.m. against Mission League rival Harvard-Westlake at Crespi.
Simpson and Higgins are like brothers. “They do everything together,” coach Bryan Cantwell said.
Jun. 29, 2018, 5:33 a.m.
- Football
The Bonita passing tournament will have its second day on Saturday. Valencia and Hart gained the top two seeds.
On Saturday, the Westlake High will host another tournament.
And the following Saturday (July 7) is the Edison passing tournament.
Jun. 29, 2018, 5:27 a.m.
- Basketball
The semifinals are set for Friday at the Fairfax tournament. Mater Dei will take on Rancho Christian at 6 p.m., followed by Sierra Canyon facing Taft at 7:30 p.m.
Fairfax will play Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in a consolation game at 4:30 p.m.
Rancho Christian defeated Rolling Hills Prep 82-60. Dominick Harris had 22 points, and Luke Turner 19. Vaughn Flowers led Rolling Hills with 22 points. Mater Dei defeated Loyola 89-58.
Jun. 28, 2018, 7:11 a.m.
- Basketball
Sierra Canyon and Taft have advanced to a Friday matchup in the semifinals of the Fairfax summer basketball tournament. Game time will be 7:30 p.m.
In Wednesday’s quarterfinals, Sierra Canyon defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 109-90. Terren Frank and KJ Martin each scored 27 points and Cassius Stanley had 23. Julian Rishwain scored 29 points and Ziaire Williams 24 for Notre Dame.
Taft defeated Fairfax 60-54. Makani Whiteside scored 22 points.
Jun. 27, 2018, 2:35 p.m.
- Football
- Basketball
The No. 1 two-sport athlete in California, Drake London of Moorpark, announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he has committed to USC and will play football and basketball for the Trojans.
The 6-foot-4 London is a standout receiver in football and an outstanding guard in basketball.
He has dreamed of playing both in college and that’s his plan for now. He said his scholarship will be in football.