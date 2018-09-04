QBs Anthony Munoz of Western and Josh Stupin of Fountain Valley are off to fast starts

Cole Doyle is finally a senior at Crescenta Valley. He has been the team’s starting quarterback ever since the final two games of his freshman year. That’s 26 games as a starter.

On Friday night, he completed 23 of 29 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-26 win over Montebello.

At 5 feet 11, Doyle is continually underestimated because of his size, but he has helped lead the Falcons to a 3-0 record. This season, he has passed for 687 yards and rushed for 401 yards and 10 touchdowns.