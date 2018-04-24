Rancho Cucamonga stays in first place in Baseline League

Apr. 23, 2018, 5:35 p.m.
- Baseball
Rancho Cucamonga is holding on to its lead in Baseline League baseball.
The Cougars (15-5, 6-1) defeated Etiwanda 6-3 on Monday. Shane Schick and Chris Flores each had two hits. CJ Culpepper struck out eight in six innings.
Damien stayed one game behind with a 10-2 win over Los Osos. Brandon Campos had three hits and four RBIs. Chino Hills defeated Upland 5-3. Michael Rosales and Conner Brady each had two hits and Ayden Ruiz contributed two RBIs.
Apr. 23, 2018, 3:17 p.m.
- Baseball
- Softball
Huntington Beach, Harvard-Westlake and Orange Lutheran hold down the top three spots in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 baseball rankings.
Here’s the link to the complete rankings.
In softball, Los Alamitos is No. 1 in Division 1.
Apr. 23, 2018, 3:02 p.m.
CITY
BOYS' LACROSSE
Semifinals
Apr. 23, 2018, 2:56 p.m.
CITY
BOYS' TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Apr. 23, 2018, 9:52 a.m.
- Track
The City Section got to cheer a couple of big-time individual performances at the Mt. SAC Relays this past weekend at El Camino College.
Justin Hazell of El Camino Real, the City and state champion in cross country, won the 3,200 in 9:00.60.
Indiah Turner of Carson leaped to a state-leading 19-05.25 in the girls’ long jump.
Apr. 23, 2018, 7:26 a.m.
Alemany came so close to ending Loyola’s Mission League win streak in volleyball last month. Loyola hasn’t lost a league match since the 2007 season. Coach Michael Boehle is 235-2 in league matches.
But Alemany took the Cubs to five sets and lost in the final, 20-18.
The rematch is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Loyola. Let’s just say Alemany has gotten Loyola’s attention.
Apr. 23, 2018, 7:10 a.m.
- Baseball
With the West Valley League baseball competition wide open, attention moves to the Marine League, where Banning and Carson have a two-game series this week that could decide the league champion.
Carson is 4-0. Banning is 3-1. Carson owns a win over El Camino Real, which should help during seeding time for the Open Division playoffs.
These are two huge rivalry games. Carson is at Banning on Tuesday and then hosts Banning on Thursday.
Apr. 21, 2018, 1:25 p.m.
- Baseball
Mira Costa improved to 20-2 on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Santa Monica.
Alfonso Cano threw five innings and Merrick Baldo pitched the last two innings.
Bash Alexiades had two RBIs.
Apr. 21, 2018, 11:59 a.m.
- Football
- Basketball
- Baseball
New NCAA recruiting rules passed are expected to eliminate early scholarship offers to high school freshmen and sophomores for all sports but football and basketball.
Under new rules, athletes in sports other than football and basketball cannot take official visits until Sept. 1 of their junior year. In football, it’s April 1 of their junior year. In basketball, it’s Jan. 1 of their junior year.
The big change is with unofficial visits. No longer will coaches or athletic department representatives be allowed to take around freshmen or sophomores on campus tours. They can’t participate in unofficial visits until Sept. 1 of the prospect’s junior year. Football and basketball have their own set of rules and will still be able to participate in unofficial visits.
Apr. 20, 2018, 8:01 p.m.
- Track
It was a big Friday night for the Loyola High 4 x 800 relay team.
The Cubs ran a nation-leading 7:45.77 at the Mt. SAC Relays at El Camino College.
Konnor Paris started the relay with a time of 1:57.7. Anthony Stone followed in 1:55.6. Corey Kumamoto followed in 1:56.3 and Mason Ratkovich ran 1:55.7.