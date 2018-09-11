Receivers Reggie Retzlaff, Gary Bryant putting up big numbers for Corona Centennial

Sep. 11, 2018, 9:35 a.m.
When it comes to big plays, the Corona Centennial receiving duo of Reggie Retzlaff and Gary Bryant are delivering.
Using their speed and big-play skills, they have combined for 10 touchdown catches for the 4-0 Huskies.
Retzlaff, who came to Centennial as a quarterback, has 16 receptions for 414 yards and six touchdowns. He’s averaging 25.9 yards per catch.
When the high school football season began on Aug. 17, most City Section teams were not ready to face their Southern Section counterparts in nonleague games. They were on the losing end in a big way, offering little competition.
On Friday, there are more intersectional games, and we’ll get to see if the City Section teams have improved enough over the last month to offer better competition.
Among the matchups: Venice at Newbury Park; Narbonne at Gardena Serra; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at San Fernando; Crespi at El Camino Real; Crenshaw at Lawndale; St. Genevieve vs. Taft at Valley College; Agoura at Birmingham; Gardena at Compton; Los Alamitos at Carson.
Chris Street was the backup running back as a sophomore for 15-0 Mater Dei last season.
Then Sean Dollars showed up from Rancho Cucamonga to join returnee Shakobe Harper. Street left for JSerra and has been a big factor in the Lions’ 4-0 start.
He has rushed for 110 yards against Corona del Mar, 127 yards against Calabasas, 97 yards against Bishop Amat and 187 yards against Pinnacle. He has seven touchdowns.
Compton coach Calvin Bryant knows how to build a successful football program. He just needed time.
Twice he has had to start from scratch at Compton and build the program back up. Now in the fourth year of his second stint, there are signs of progress.
The Tarbabes are 3-0 with wins over Compton Centennial, Santa Monica and Dominguez.
A survey sent to 570 Southern Section schools asking whether transfer rules need to be adjusted saw 71.5% of the 544 schools that responded answering yes.
That’s a powerful message Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod can take to Sacramento this week when the state CIF’s 10 section commissioners gather for an annual meeting.
Among the options offered as to possible changes, 46.2% chose a proposal that would allow a free transfer to any student during their freshman year regardless of the circumstances. They would have to enroll at their new school by the first day of their sophomore year. All subsequent transfers without a valid residence change or hardship waiver would result in being ineligible to play varsity for one year.
Ed Croson, the veteran Chaminade football coach, swears he’s not punishing his players. Last week, the Eagles faced Folsom and lost 70-34. Next up is No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco in West Hills.
“You can’t look backwards. You have to look forward,” Croson said Sunday morning. “We’ll take something away. I told the kids I’m not going to apologize for stacking it up. They’re tough guys.”
The idea for scheduling tough opponents is to learn about your own team.
