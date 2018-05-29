Rick Weber steps down as baseball coach at Sierra Canyon

May. 29, 2018, 3:32 p.m.
- Baseball
Rick Weber announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down after seven years as baseball coach at Sierra Canyon.
Weber, in a text message, said it’s time “for me to make a change” and pursue other opportunities.
Sierra Canyon had a 21-game win streak this season and competed in Division 2, its highest level yet after being a small schools team for many years. He had an overall record of 165-43 and went from Division 6 to Division 2 during his stint.
May. 29, 2018, 8:44 a.m.
- Football
Shane Cox says 2018 will be his final season as football coach at Fairfax.
He has been at the school for 20 years. His son will be graduating in 2019. He also recently took over as athletic director. He says he plans to look for another coaching job in the future.
His final team should be a good one, with 13 returning starters, including quarterback Scott Harris.
May. 29, 2018, 8:14 a.m.
- Baseball
Pitcher Diego Ramirez of Calabasas has been selected the player of the year from the Marmonte League. The senior is headed to Occidental College.
The pitcher of the year is USC-bound Carson Lambert of Newbury Park.
May. 29, 2018, 6:56 a.m.
BASEBALL
May. 29, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
- Softball
Ruby Salzman of Chatsworth, a senior outfielder, has been selected the MVP of the West Valley League in softball.
The co-pitchers of the year were sophomore Ava Justman of Chatsworth and Ashley Murphy of El Camino Real.
May. 29, 2018, 6:29 a.m.
- Baseball
Standout pitcher Cole Winn of Orange Lutheran switched states, moving from Colorado to California, but the results are the same. Last year he was the Gatorade state player of the year in Colorado. This year he’s the Gatorade state player of the year in California.
He has an 0.21 ERA this season for the Lancers, who play Capistrano Valley on Tuesday in a Southern Section Division 1 semifinal game.
Last year at Silver Creek in Longmont, Colo., he was 9-0 with an 0.73 ERA.
May. 28, 2018, 8:15 p.m.
- Baseball
Outfielder R.J. Schreck of Harvard-Westlake has been named the Mission League player of the year in baseball.
Junior Sam Hliboki of Harvard-Westlake was named the pitcher of the year.
May. 28, 2018, 9:11 a.m.
- Baseball
Tuesday’s Southern Section Division 1 baseball semifinals bring together four teams that are playing their best baseball, teaching a lesson that what happened in March doesn’t matter come May.
Capistrano Valley, Foothill and Bishop Amat weren’t even ranked in the final regular season Division 1 poll. Orange Lutheran, the No. 3 seed, has thrived behind pitcher Cole Winn, but now the question is can the Lancers advance without him on the mound in the semifinals?
Tuesday’s matchups have Foothill at Bishop Amat and Capistrano Valley playing Orange Lutheran at Hart Park in Orange.
May. 28, 2018, 5:36 a.m.
- Basketball
If you’re a high school basketball fan, the Fairfax summer tournament that begins on June 25 and ends on June 30 is a must-see event.
Rancho Christian, led by the Mobley brothers, Isaiah and Evan, will participate in the tournament for the first time, along with Sierra Canyon, the likely preseason No. 1 team in California that features Cassius Stanley, K.J. Martin and Scotty Pippen Jr.
Also participating is Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, led by standout junior-to-be Ziaire Williams. There’s also Mater Dei with its outstanding group of rising sophomores and juniors.
May. 26, 2018, 9:58 p.m.
- Baseball
When Cole Winn is on the mound, Orange Lutheran is tough to beat. And when he’s also contributing with his bat, that makes the Lancers close to unbeatable.
Winn struck out 12 in five shutout innings on Saturday night, adding an RBI double and RBI single to help the Lancers defeat Gahr 4-0 in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game at Hart Park.
Orange Lutheran advances to Tuesday’s semifinals and will host Capistrano Valley.