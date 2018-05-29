Ruby Salzman of Chatsworth is West Valley League softball MVP

May. 29, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
- Softball
Ruby Salzman of Chatsworth, a senior outfielder, has been selected the MVP of the West Valley League in softball.
The co-pitchers of the year were sophomore Ava Justman of Chatsworth and Ashley Murphy of El Camino Real.
First-team all-league:
May. 29, 2018, 6:29 a.m.
- Baseball
Standout pitcher Cole Winn of Orange Lutheran switched states, moving from Colorado to California, but the results are the same. Last year he was the Gatorade state player of the year in Colorado. This year he’s the Gatorade state player of the year in California.
He has an 0.21 ERA this season for the Lancers, who play Capistrano Valley on Tuesday in a Southern Section Division 1 semifinal game.
Last year at Silver Creek in Longmont, Colo., he was 9-0 with an 0.73 ERA.
May. 28, 2018, 8:15 p.m.
- Baseball
Outfielder R.J. Schreck of Harvard-Westlake has been named the Mission League player of the year in baseball.
Junior Sam Hliboki of Harvard-Westlake was named the pitcher of the year.
First-team all-league:
May. 28, 2018, 9:11 a.m.
- Baseball
Tuesday’s Southern Section Division 1 baseball semifinals bring together four teams that are playing their best baseball, teaching a lesson that what happened in March doesn’t matter come May.
Capistrano Valley, Foothill and Bishop Amat weren’t even ranked in the final regular season Division 1 poll. Orange Lutheran, the No. 3 seed, has thrived behind pitcher Cole Winn, but now the question is can the Lancers advance without him on the mound in the semifinals?
Tuesday’s matchups have Foothill at Bishop Amat and Capistrano Valley playing Orange Lutheran at Hart Park in Orange.
May. 28, 2018, 5:36 a.m.
- Basketball
If you’re a high school basketball fan, the Fairfax summer tournament that begins on June 25 and ends on June 30 is a must-see event.
Rancho Christian, led by the Mobley brothers, Isaiah and Evan, will participate in the tournament for the first time, along with Sierra Canyon, the likely preseason No. 1 team in California that features Cassius Stanley, K.J. Martin and Scotty Pippen Jr.
Also participating is Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, led by standout junior-to-be Ziaire Williams. There’s also Mater Dei with its outstanding group of rising sophomores and juniors.
May. 26, 2018, 9:58 p.m.
- Baseball
When Cole Winn is on the mound, Orange Lutheran is tough to beat. And when he’s also contributing with his bat, that makes the Lancers close to unbeatable.
Winn struck out 12 in five shutout innings on Saturday night, adding an RBI double and RBI single to help the Lancers defeat Gahr 4-0 in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game at Hart Park.
Orange Lutheran advances to Tuesday’s semifinals and will host Capistrano Valley.
May. 26, 2018, 8:12 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
DIVISION I
May. 26, 2018, 7:16 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Championship, Saturday
May. 25, 2018, 7:20 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted
May. 25, 2018, 7:19 p.m.
BOYS' TENNIS
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Quarterfinals, Friday