Sam Hliboki strikes out 10 as Harvard-Westlake clinches Mission League title

Sam Hliboki of Harvard-Westlake struck out 10 and threw a one-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over Loyola. (Eric Sondheimer)

Living up to expectations, Sam Hliboki has been every bit the ace pitcher Harvard-Westlake was hoping for this season, and he appears to be headed to peak form two weeks before the start of the Division 1 playoffs.

On Tuesday, he struck out 10 and allowed one hit as the Wolverines clinched the Mission League championship with a 4-0 win over Loyola.

Hliboki, a junior committed to Vanderbilt, is 9-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 55 innings. Michael Snyder had two hits and three RBIs. Harvard-Westlake (22-3, 14-0) is ranked No. 1 in Division 1.