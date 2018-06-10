San Fernando begins summer with passing tournament title

Jun. 10, 2018, 1:46 a.m.
- Football
San Fernando, expected to be one of the City Section’s football challengers to defending Open Division champion Narbonne, showed off a strong, experienced group of skill position players on Saturday in winning the Northeast Los Angeles seven on seven passing tournament.
The Tigers defeated Muir in the final.
Coach Robert Garcia said quarterback Andrew Frias had great success passing the ball to Trevor Gill and Chris Parker. Safety Andrew Hernandez and defensive back Nehemiah Thompson were also major contributors.
Jun. 8, 2018, 2:58 p.m.
- Baseball
There are all-star baseball games set for Saturday and Sunday for seniors and underclassmen in the San Fernando Valley.
The City versus Southern Section game for graduating seniors will take place Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Birmingham.
Among the Southern Section players selected to play are outfielder Andrew Lucas of Camarillo, outfielder Jaden Fein of Royal, infielder Shawn Goosenberg of Calabasas and pitcher Blaine Traxel of Alemany.
Jun. 7, 2018, 3:40 p.m.
The CIF Southern Section released the playoff divisions for the Fall 2018 football season today. This will be the third season of “competitive equity” divisions, which are based on on-the-field performance over the past two seasons and do not take into account other factors such as enrollment. There will be a 16-team playoff bracket in each of the 13 divisions.
The 18 teams in Division 1 will be largely the same as last season. Division 2 champion Oaks Christian and runner-up Valencia will move up into Division 1 this year. Moving down from Division 1 to Division 2 are Alemany and Loyola, the only Division 1 teams to miss the playoffs in 2017. Other newcomers to Division 2 are Rancho Verde (Division 3 champion), St. Francis (Division 3 runner-up), San Juan Hills, and Westlake.
The 2018 season will start and end one week earlier this season than last. Opening “zero week” games will be the week of August 17, and the regular season ends the week of Friday, October 26. Southern Section championships will be decided November 23-24, with state regional games the following week and state championship games December 7-8.
CIF-SS also released divisional alignments for three other sports for the Fall 2018 playoff season.
Jun. 7, 2018, 11:05 a.m.
- Baseball
Former Sierra Canyon baseball coach Rick Weber will take over the program at Viewpoint.
Weber resigned at Sierra Canyon after the season. Now he’ll be back in the Gold Coast League.
Weber also has been head coach at Birmingham and Montclair Prep.
Jun. 6, 2018, 10:59 a.m.
- Basketball
The schedule has been released for the Fairfax basketball tournament that begins June 25.
Games on Monday, June 25: Sierra Canyon vs. St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.; Santa Monica vs. SO Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.; Taft vs. Brentwood, 3 p.m.; Maranatha vs. Fairfax, 6 p.m.
Games on Tuesday, June 26: Rancho Christian vs. La Canada, 4:30 p.m.; Beverly Hills vs. Rolling Hills Prep, 3 p.m.; Loyola vs. Colony, 7:30 p.m.; Mater Dei vs. Valencia, 6 p.m.
Jun. 5, 2018, 4:53 p.m.
- Basketball
A Buena High grad, Robert Stratton, is organizing a fundraiser to help a friend deal with expenses from cancer.
Hoops for Hope is a three-on-three basketball tournament set for June 16 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sarazotti Park in Ojai.
For more information, contact robhoopsforhope@gmail.com.
Jun. 5, 2018, 1:58 p.m.
- Baseball
Pitcher-infielder Joey Acosta from Mira Costa has been named the player of the year in the Bay League.
Junior Chase Meidroth of Mira Costa and junior Drew Dahlquist of Redondo are the co-most outstanding players.
Junior Christian Bodlovich of Mira Costa is the pitcher of the year.
Jun. 5, 2018, 8:17 a.m.
- Baseball
Senior Erik Herrera of Carson, sophomore Travis Connelly of San Pedro and freshman Anthony Joya Jr. of Banning have been named the players of the year in Marine League baseball.
First-team all-league:
P_Anthony Scognamillo, San Pedro, Jr.; Albert Arredondo, Banning, Sr.; C_Juan Camarena, Carson, Jr.; INF_Gabe Gonzalez, Banning, So.; Josh Duarte, San Pedro, So.; Lorenzo Roman, Carson, Sr.; Jaja Bellinger, Carson, Jr.; Tomas Estrada, Banning, Jr.; OF_Jake Harper, San Pedro, Fr.; Nathan Maxwell, Carson, Jr.; Andrew Solorio, Banning, Sr.; Frank Hernandez, Banning, Sr.; UT_Cain Lusic, San Pedro, Fr.; Derek Chavez, Banning, Sr.
Jun. 4, 2018, 9:01 p.m.
In a rarity, the Chicago Cubs selected a pair of Hart High products on Monday on the first day of the amateur draft with picks No. 77 and No. 78.
Senior outfielder Cole Roederer, a UCLA signee, went No. 77. And former Hart pitcher Paul Richan from San Diego went No. 78.
Just this past weekend, four Hart grads pitched in the major leagues on the same day — Trevor Bauer, James Shields, Tyler Glasnow and Mike Montgomery. Montgomery pitches for the Cubs.
Jun. 3, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
- Baseball
Catcher Alex Milone of Chatsworth has been selected the MVP of the West Valley League in baseball.
The pitcher of the year was Bryan Andrade of Cleveland.
First-team all-league: