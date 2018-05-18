Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
1679 posts
  • Baseball
By

San Fernando, Kennedy earn respect for Valley Mission League in City playoff victories

The teams in the Valley Mission League have heard it many times in City Section baseball: Your league is weak.

Well, San Fernando and Kennedy showed Thursday in the opening round of the City Section Open Division baseball playoffs that they intend to be heard from.

San Fernando knocked off San Pedro 3-1 in 10 innings. Matt Dodd had a two-run double in the 10th. He also pitched three innings in relief of Steven Villagran, who threw the first seven innings.

Advertisement
  • Baseball
By

Jake Baum pitches St. Bonaventure to 1-0 win over Simi Valley in Division 2 playoff opener

On a cloudless, majestic afternoon in Ventura, the expected pitching duel between Jake Baum of St. Bonaventure and Owen Sharts of Simi Valley lived up to expectations.

“What a game,” St. Bonaventure coach Michael Minjares said.

Sharts allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, striking out seven. Baum allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings, striking out six.

Advertisement
  • Baseball
By

Valencia will stay in Division 1 playoffs after protest is denied

The Southern Section office has denied a protest by Oaks Christian of its baseball game against Valencia, ruling that “it has been determined that at no time prior to the contest was a request made by Oaks Christian to the plate umpire to play that game under protest.”

Valencia won the game 4-3.

Valencia allegedly violated bylaw 1524.2 in engaging in illegal soft toss prior to the game.

Boys' volleyball: Southern Section championship schedule

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Boys' volleyball: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Advertisement

Softball: City semifinal results and championship schedule

SOFTBALL

CITY

DIVISION I

Baseball: Southern Section wild-card results

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Boys' tennis: Southern Section semifinal results and championship schedule

BOYS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Advertisement
  • Baseball
By

Valencia victory in wild-card game could be reversed because of alleged rule violation

There could be another forfeit coming because of an illegal batting practice in the high school baseball playoffs.

Oaks Christian informed Valencia coach Mike Killinger before Wednesday’s Division 1 wild-card game that his team had violated the rule and there was video evidence. Valencia went on to win the game 4-3.

Killinger said he had told his players numerous times about the rules regarding soft toss. He went inside the dressing room to change and when he came out, his players were done warming up. That’s when Oaks Christian informed him of the violation.

By

Moorpark rallies to defeat Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3-1 in Division 1 wild-card game

Trailing 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Moorpark scored three runs and came away with a 3-1 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Wednesday in a Southern Section Division 1 wild-card game.

Moorpark advances to play No. 3-seeded Orange Lutheran and standout pitcher Cole Winn on Friday at Hart Park in Orange.

Two Notre Dame errors helped Moorpark in the inning. Zack Tipton threw a two-hitter for Moorpark, striking out four. Carter Kessinger gave up four hits, two by Billy Freeman.