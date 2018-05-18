San Fernando, Kennedy earn respect for Valley Mission League in City playoff victories

There could be another forfeit coming because of an illegal batting practice in the high school baseball playoffs.

Oaks Christian informed Valencia coach Mike Killinger before Wednesday’s Division 1 wild-card game that his team had violated the rule and there was video evidence. Valencia went on to win the game 4-3.

Killinger said he had told his players numerous times about the rules regarding soft toss. He went inside the dressing room to change and when he came out, his players were done warming up. That’s when Oaks Christian informed him of the violation.