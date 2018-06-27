Schedule changes for this week's Fairfax basketball tournament

Jun. 26, 2018, 7:57 p.m.
- Basketball
Tuesday’s schedule for the Fairfax basketball tournament was postponed, forcing a revised schedule beginning Wednesday.
There will be seven games played on Wednesday at Fairfax. First-round games include Mater Dei vs. Valencia, 11:45 a.m.; Beverly Hills vs. Rolling Hills Prep, 1 p.m.; and Loyola vs. Pasadena, 2:15 p.m.
Also on Wednesday are quarterfinal games: Sierra Canyon vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Taft vs. Fairfax, 8:30 p.m.
Jun. 25, 2018, 9:07 p.m.
- Basketball
The opening night of the Fairfax basketball tournament produced the usual jockeying for space under the basket, with five videographers determined to capture the best dunk from Sierra Canyon’s group of dunkers.
But the real star from the opening games was 6-foot-8 junior Ziaire Williams of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. He scored 36 points and had 10 blocks and 10 rebounds in an 82-74 win over Santa Monica.
As Brentwood coach Ryan Bailey put it, “That’s a pro with the ball.”
Jun. 25, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
- Softball
Junior catcher Kinzie Hanson of Norco has been named the Southern Section Division 1 player of the year in softball.
Here’s the link to the All-CIF softball teams.
Pitcher Cory Carrillo of Newbury Park was the Division 2 player of the year.
Jun. 25, 2018, 3:01 p.m.
Pitcher-outfielder Ryan Daugherty of Capistrano Valley has been named the Division 1 player of the year in high school baseball. He helped lead the Cougars to the Division 1 championship.
Here’s the link to the All-CIF teams.
Tyson Heaton of Yucaipa was the Division 2 player of the year.
Jun. 25, 2018, 11:56 a.m.
The final high school sports transfer number is in for the 2017-18 school year. There were 16,839 transfers reported by the member schools of the California Interscholastic Federation.
That’s a record number of transfers statewide and the fourth consecutive year of an increase.
In 2014-15, the number was 15,865. In 2015-16, it was 15,882. In 2016-17, it was 16,595. The total increase over four years is 974 and comes out to a rise of 6.1%.
Jun. 24, 2018, 9:47 a.m.
- Basketball
Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier said most of his top players will be available starting Monday to play in the Fairfax tournament.
Sierra Canyon opens against St. Francis in a 7:30 p.m. game at Fairfax High.
Sierra Canyon is expected to be the No. 1 team in the state for 2018-19.
Jun. 24, 2018, 6:24 a.m.
- Football
It’s summertime, and I’m looking back at my favorite stories, videos and moments.
Dec. 12, 2015, had me at San Marino High on a Saturday night for the state football playoff bowl game between the home school and Sierra Canyon.
It produced one of the greatest comebacks I’ve seen in high school football. I was so certain that San Marino was going down to defeat that I tweeted Sierra Canyon fans, telling them to get the bus ready for a trip to Sacramento.
Jun. 24, 2018, 2:57 a.m.
Damien captured the Platinum Division championship of the Maranatha basketball tournament with a 66-55 victory on Saturday night over Harvard-Westlake.
Malik Thomas finished with 17 points. Amar Brown, Austin Cook and Jarred Hyder added 14 points apiece. Hyder, a transfer from Cajon, was tournament MVP.
Spencer Hubbard finished with 18 points for Harvard-Westlake. Fairfax took third place with a 62-58 overtime win over Long Beach Poly. Justin Gladney scored 22 points.
Jun. 23, 2018, 5:43 p.m.
- Baseball
USA Baseball has named four Southern California-based high school players to the group of 43 players selected for the trials for the 18U national team.
The team will be cut down to 20 in the fall.
Among the players: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake; Jared Jones, La Mirada; Joe Naranjo, Ayala; Max Rajcic, Orange Lutheran.
Jun. 22, 2018, 6:11 a.m.
- Basketball
The semifinals are set for the Maranatha basketball tournament on Friday night.
It will be Damien taking on Fairfax at 7:30 p.m., followed by Long Beach Poly playing Harvard-Westlake at 8:30 p.m.
Here’s the rest of the schedule: