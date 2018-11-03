Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is surging behind Christian Grubb and offensive line

City Section commissioner John Aguirre has ruled 12 Carson football players will receive one-game suspensions for leaving the sideline last week during a fight between a Carson player and a Narbonne player, making them unavailable to participate in an Open Division playoff game next Friday against Garfield.

Four Narbonne players also have been suspended, three for leaving the sideline, making them ineligible to play against Venice next week. Three of the Narbonne players are starters. Several of the Carson players are starters and key contributors.

Aguirre reviewed video and met with representatives of both schools to determine which players deserved punishment under City Section rules.