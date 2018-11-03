Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is surging behind Christian Grubb and offensive line

Nov. 3, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Speed matters, particularly if you have a hole to run through in football, and Christian Grubb of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is taking advantage of every opportunity that his effective offensive line is giving him.
Grubb is the Mission League 100 meters champion, and he has rushed for 172 yards against Alemany, 109 yards against Chaminade and 133 yards against La Habra in his last three games.
The offensive line, led by seniors Kyler Branim and Daniel Fitzmorris, has helped turn the Knights into a top running team.
- Football
City Section commissioner John Aguirre has ruled 12 Carson football players will receive one-game suspensions for leaving the sideline last week during a fight between a Carson player and a Narbonne player, making them unavailable to participate in an Open Division playoff game next Friday against Garfield.
Four Narbonne players also have been suspended, three for leaving the sideline, making them ineligible to play against Venice next week. Three of the Narbonne players are starters. Several of the Carson players are starters and key contributors.
Aguirre reviewed video and met with representatives of both schools to determine which players deserved punishment under City Section rules.
