Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
2157 posts
By

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is surging behind Christian Grubb and offensive line

Mission League sprint champion Christian Grubb of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has three consecutive games of more than 100 yards rushing.
Mission League sprint champion Christian Grubb of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has three consecutive games of more than 100 yards rushing. (Notre Dame)

Speed matters, particularly if you have a hole to run through in football, and Christian Grubb of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is taking advantage of every opportunity that his effective offensive line is giving him.

Grubb is the Mission League 100 meters champion, and he has rushed for 172 yards against Alemany, 109 yards against Chaminade and 133 yards against La Habra in his last three games.

The offensive line, led by seniors Kyler Branim and Daniel Fitzmorris, has helped turn the Knights into a top running team.

Girls' tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Football: Friday's scores

Friday, November 2nd

FOOTBALL

CITY

Girls' tennis: City playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS TENNIS

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

  • Football
By

Carson loses 12 players to one-game suspensions and Narbonne four for football fight

City Section commissioner John Aguirre has ruled 12 Carson football players will receive one-game suspensions for leaving the sideline last week during a fight between a Carson player and a Narbonne player, making them unavailable to participate in an Open Division playoff game next Friday against Garfield.

Four Narbonne players also have been suspended, three for leaving the sideline, making them ineligible to play against Venice next week. Three of the Narbonne players are starters. Several of the Carson players are starters and key contributors.

Aguirre reviewed video and met with representatives of both schools to determine which players deserved punishment under City Section rules.

Girls volleyball: Thursday's City playoff results

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CITY

Open Division placement matches

Football: Thursday's playoff results

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 6

Boys' water polo: Thursday's Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

BOYS' WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Boys' water polo: City quarterfinal results and semifinal schedule

BOYS' WATER POLO

CITY

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Field hockey: Tournament of Champions semifinal results and finals schedule

FIELD HOCKEY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Semifinals, Thursday

Harvard-Westlake 1, Newport Harbor 0