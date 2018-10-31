Sherman Oaks Notre Dame rallies around coach Kevin Rooney after death of his wife

Oct. 31, 2018, 11:22 a.m.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame students, faculty and parents are offering prayers and support to longtime football coach Kevin Rooney, whose wife, Maureen, died Tuesday.
The school’s president, Brett Lowart, informed faculty and staff in an email: “It is with the deepest sadness that I inform you that Maureen Rooney passed away this afternoon after a difficult fight over the past months with leukemia. Please keep her, Kevin and the Rooney family in your prayers.
“We are all grateful for Kevin and his years of service and great representation of Notre Dame, but Maureen was the great woman behind this great man. Her quiet love and support spoke volumes. She was a very strong and loving person…and also a supportive ND mom! The football team was informed after practice yesterday and a pall will be over the football program as they prepare for their playoff game this Friday.”
Oct. 31, 2018, 10:47 a.m.
- Basketball
The National Federation of State High School Assns. has developed criteria for the new Scholastic Basketball Evaluation Events to be held on the last two weekends in June as part of the NCAA initiative to change the culture and climate in college basketball.
The three-day evaluation events are set for June 21-23 and June 28-30 next year.
They must be held on an education-based campus and a non-NCAA Division I facility. No third-party sponsors or operators are permitted to organize the events.
Oct. 31, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 3
Oct. 31, 2018, 7:10 a.m.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Oct. 30, 2018, 9:20 p.m.
No. 4-seeded Palisades upset No. 1-seeded Granada Hills in five sets, and No. 3 Taft rolled to a sweep over No. 2 Carson to advance to Saturday’s City Section Open Division championship match in girls’ volleyball. It will take place at 7 p.m. at Birmingham.
The Dolphins prevailed 21-25, 22-25, 25-15, 28-26, 17-15. Their big comeback was in the fourth set. Down 23-15, they roared back to win. Then the Dolphins withstood a Granada Hills comeback to prevail in set five.
Taft defeated Carson 25-10, 25-22, 25-17.
Oct. 30, 2018, 8:15 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 30, 2018, 7:31 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Harvard-Westlake 7, Fountain Valley 0
Oct. 30, 2018, 7:21 p.m.
FOOTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Oct. 30, 2018, 4:34 p.m.
Diamond Bar, Troy, Walnut and Irvine University won Southern Section girls’ golf team titles on Monday.
All will advance to the SCGA regional qualifier on Thursday at River Ridge.
The top score in the Southern Division was 69 by Briana Chacon of La Serna.
Oct. 30, 2018, 11:56 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
CITY
OPEN DIVISION