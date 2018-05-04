Sierra Canyon clinches Gold Coast League championship

Harvard-Westlake's Brayden Borquez stars

Like father, like son. In the late 1980s, Anthony Borquez set school records at Alemany High in the 100, 200 and 400. He signed with USC and became a teammate of future Olympic champion Quincy Watts.



Nearly 30 years later, there’s another Borquez heating up the track. Brayden Borquez, Anthony’s son, is a junior at Harvard-Westlake and showing the same kind of speed and versatility of his father.



“He’s better than his dad,” Sherman Oaks Notre Dame Coach Joe McNab said Thursday at the Mission League track and field finals at Occidental College.

Borquez was part of a winning 4 x 100-meter relay team that recorded the second fastest time in the state in 41.41. He also won the 400 in 48.30 and the 300 hurdles in 39.57 and was part of the 4 x 400-meter relay team. His versatility helps make Harvard-Westlake the favorite to win its first Southern Section Division 3 championship since 1992.



For him to compete in both the hurdles and 400 is impressive, because each one is a grueling race.



“Once I got used to being comfortable with being uncomfortable, I was good,” he said.

Harvard-Westlake has many contributors this season. Pole vaulter Tiber Seireeni went 16 feet, 2 inches, the second-best mark in the state. High jumper Tierni Kaufman won the girls’ title with an effort of 5-7.