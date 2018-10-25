Sierra Canyon freshman Kassius Thomas to be recognized at World Series

Oct. 24, 2018, 7:32 p.m.
- Baseball
Freshman baseball player Kassius Thomas of Sierra Canyon has been invited to Game Four of the World Series to represent the MLB Youth Academy in Compton.
Each year, MLB’s nine youth academies nominate one of their members as “Youth of the Year” in recognition for being exemplary on and off the field.
Thomas is a top student who helped his youth team with a walk-off hit in May to secure a birth in the New York Brita Baseball Championships.
Oct. 24, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Former Dodgers and UCLA baseball great Eric Karros is going to be spending a lot of time at his alma mater in coming years.
His two sons who play baseball at Mira Costa have committed to UCLA. Dad figures to be their biggest fan.
Jared, a 6-foot-6 senior pitcher, and Kyle, a junior third baseman, are standouts on a high school team that could be one of the best in Southern California in 2019.
Oct. 24, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
- Football
Taft High football players have voted to forfeit a final regular-season game against Birmingham on Friday because of safety concerns, athletic director Mark Drucker said Wednesday.
The Toreadors are down to 18 players because of injuries and academic ineligibility. Drucker said school officials presented the positives and negatives to players on Tuesday, and a majority opted to cancel the game.
Taft, which will drop to 0-10, is not canceling its season, Drucker said. The Toreadors are a candidate to make the City Section Division II playoff pairings even though they have had no wins and started the season being shut out in their first six games.
Oct. 24, 2018, 7:33 a.m.
- Football
The Rams’ Ndamukong Suh surprised players from Garfield and Roosevelt on Tuesday in preparation for the East L.A. Classic on Friday night at East Los Angeles College.
Thanks to the Rams and Nike, all the players were given a new jersey, cleats, gloves and socks. Suh traveled to each high school to surprise the players.
First he went to Roosevelt. That made it challenging for Garfield coach Lorenzo Hernandez to keep the secret from his players until Suh arrived.
Oct. 24, 2018, 7:18 a.m.
It’s Week 10 in high school football, and Fox Sports West is headed out to the Inland Empire to televise the game between Rancho Verde and Heritage at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Prep Zone games on the web: Chadwick vs. Flintridge Prep; Alemany vs. Bishop Amat; Westlake vs. Oaks Christian; Camarillo vs. Grace Brethren; West Ranch vs. Valencia.
Oct. 23, 2018, 10:06 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CITY
DIVISION I
Oct. 23, 2018, 8:58 a.m.
Beau Hobbie is 5 feet 5, 145 pounds. It hasn’t prevented him from becoming San Marino’s all-time leading rusher with more than 3,000 yards.
Watching and admiring it all has been San Marino’s head coach, Mike Hobbie, who’s his grandfather.
“It’s not easy coaching a relative,” he said. “You have to take the relative hat off and keep the coaching hat on. But from the standpoint of watching him, he’s an exciting runner. You go, ‘Wow, how does he do this?’ Whether he’s my grandson or not, I’d be saying the same thing.”
Hobbie has rushed for 1,338 yards and 23 touchdowns. He lives with his grandparents. His mother, Allyson, died in 2009 after a bout with cancer.
It’s quite a family experience for everyone at San Marino. Hobbie’s uncle, Matt, is an assistant coach. His grandmother, Suzanne, is a teacher at San Marino. And his grandpa keeps figuring out ways to give Beau the chance to shine.
Friday is a huge game for the Rio Hondo League championship, matching San Marino (7-1-1, 3-0) against Monrovia (5-4, 3-0) at Monrovia.
Just keep your eyes on the running back.
“He’s a tough littler bugger,” Mike Hobbie said. “He can be full speed and go sideways in a heartbeat.”
Oct. 23, 2018, 7:23 a.m.
It was three years ago when some Peninsula parents were outraged that the school would end the football season with three games to play, citing safety concerns and lack of players.
Tony Seymour was one of those parents. His son, A.J., had his senior season ended. A.J.’s brother, Luke, was an eighth-grader at the time, and the family decided to send Luke to rival Palos Verdes after the football debacle.
But Peninsula hired Palos Verdes defensive coordinator Dave Young to rebuild the program.
Oct. 22, 2018, 9:04 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Oct. 22, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
The World Series begins on Tuesday in Boston. Good luck to the families in Los Angeles whose loyalties are divided between the Dodgers and Red Sox.
One such family is the O’Donnells. Chris is the athletic director at Loyola High. He has been a Dodger fan forever. A brother-in-law serves as a pitching coordinator for the organization. His wife, Bonnie, has been a diehard Red Sox fan. She grew up in Delaware and used to vacation during the summer in Gloucester, Mass.
Dodger and Red Sox flags are waving side by side in the front yard of the family home.