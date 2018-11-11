Sierra Canyon is No. 1 in The Times' preseason top 25 basketball rankings

Nov. 11, 2018, 9:38 a.m.
- Basketball
With four returning starters from last season’s Open Division state championship team, Sierra Canyon has been tabbed as the No. 1 team in The Times’ preseason top 25 boys’ basketball rankings. The season begins Monday.
The rankings:
1. SIERRA CANYON. The big four are back -- Scotty Pippen, KJ Martin, Cassius Stanley, Terren Frank.
2. BISHOP MONTGOMERY. Gianni Hunt & Co. still play great defense and rebound.
3. RANCHO CHRISTIAN. The Mobley brothers, Isaiah and Evan, are a unique duo still getting better.
4. SANTA ANA MATER DEI. Young players are ready to step up, led by sophomore point guard Devin Askew.
5. ST. JOHN BOSCO. Get ready for a real challenger to the Monarchs in Trinity League.
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE. Johnny Juzang and 6-10 Mason Hooks lead improving Wolverines.
7. WESTCHESTER. Comets have all the pieces to make a state title run.
8. CORONA CENTENNIAL. Time to turn loose guards Jaylen Clark, DJ Davis, Paris Dawson.
9. FAIRFAX. Another team with tremendous guards, led by Ethan Anderson.
10. SANTA MARGARITA. UCLA-bound Jake Kyman and USC-bound Max Agbonkpolo lead Eagles.
11. RIVERSIDE NOTRE DAME. 6-5 Anthony Holland stars for team known for toughness.
12. ETIWANDA. Sophomore Jahmai Mashack is a star in the making.
13. ROLLING HILLS PREP. Veteran team led by 6-8 JT Tan, 6-5 Chris Koon, 6-1 Vaughn Flowers.
14. WASHINGTON PREP. If fall ball provides insight, Generals are legit.
15. CAMARILLO. Jaime Jaquez and his best friends are ready for big season.
16. DAMIEN. Malik Thomas, Austin Cook, Jarred Hyder lead the Spartans.
17. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME. Watch out for duo of Ziaire Williams and Julian Rishwain.
18. CHAMINADE. Sophomore guards Kenneth Simpson Jr., Keith Higgins Jr. are outstanding.
19. RANCHO VERDE. Mustangs have big aspirations, led by 6-3 Tory San Antonio.
20. BIRMINGHAM. Lots of transfers have transformed Patriots.
21. ORANGE LUTHERAN. 6-11 Makur Maker adds to veteran team.
22. TAFT. Lacking size but another City team with talented guards.
23. FREMONT. 6-4 Roy Clarke is the player to watch on rising team.
24. CHINO HILLS. USC-bound 6-9 Oneyka Okongwu is back for his senior year.
25. LONG BEACH POLY. Justin Rene is ready for big senior season.
Others to watch: Riverside Poly, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Eastvale Roosevelt, Los Altos, Brentwood, Pasadena, Crespi, Alemany, Highland, St. Anthony, JSerra.
Nov. 10, 2018, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 10
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Nov. 10, 2018, 9:42 p.m.
CIF STATE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Nov. 10, 2018, 8:07 p.m.
BOYS' WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday
Nov. 10, 2018, 6:02 p.m.
“Welcome.”
Oaks Christian fans arriving at JSerra on Saturday night for a Division 1 football playoff game were treated to handshakes and free cheeseburgers, cookies, drinks and brownies by JSerra parents and the school administration determined to let them enjoy a moment of peace and comfort while understanding that people care about them as they deal with continuing wildfires in Westlake Village and elsewhere.
“It’s an awful situation that’s happened to them and the whole city,” said one of the tailgate organizers, Ron Nielsen, who grew up in Canoga Park and was a star football player at St. Genevieve and UCLA.
Nov. 9, 2018, 10:42 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 9
FOOTBALL
CITY
Nov. 9, 2018, 10:40 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS, Friday
Open Division: Campbell Hall 11, Irvine University 7
Nov. 9, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
Senior Ethan Danforth of Canyon Country Canyon ran 15:31.5 at the Southern Section cross-country prelims on Friday in Riverside, leading the individual qualifiers in a Division 2 heat.
The championships are set for next Saturday in Riverside.
Loyola and Saugus were the top teams in heat two of Division 2. Newbury Park, Woodbridge and Thousand Oaks led heat one. Noah Hibbard of Arroyo ran 15:20.7.
Nov. 9, 2018, 11:17 a.m.
- Football
Running back Brandyn Jordan of Cathedral has been selected the MVP in the Angelus League.
The co-most valuable offensive players were Darius Perrantes of St. Francis and Alex Franco of Cathedral. The MVP defensive player was Dylan Taylor of Cathedral. The MVP lineman was Keith Conley of Cathedral.
First-team all-league:
Nov. 9, 2018, 10:07 a.m.
The City Section has canceled its cross-country prelims set for Saturday at Pierce College.
Pierce College is being used as an evacuation center for animals being moved out of the way of wildfires in Ventura County and Los Angeles County. Also, there are concerns about air quality, City Section administrator Vicki Lagos said Friday.
All participants will advance to the finals next Saturday at Pierce College.