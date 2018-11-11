Sierra Canyon is No. 1 in The Times' preseason top 25 basketball rankings

The rankings:



1. SIERRA CANYON. The big four are back -- Scotty Pippen, KJ Martin, Cassius Stanley, Terren Frank.

2. BISHOP MONTGOMERY. Gianni Hunt & Co. still play great defense and rebound.

3. RANCHO CHRISTIAN. The Mobley brothers, Isaiah and Evan, are a unique duo still getting better.

4. SANTA ANA MATER DEI. Young players are ready to step up, led by sophomore point guard Devin Askew.

5. ST. JOHN BOSCO. Get ready for a real challenger to the Monarchs in Trinity League.

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE. Johnny Juzang and 6-10 Mason Hooks lead improving Wolverines.

7. WESTCHESTER. Comets have all the pieces to make a state title run.

8. CORONA CENTENNIAL. Time to turn loose guards Jaylen Clark, DJ Davis, Paris Dawson.

9. FAIRFAX. Another team with tremendous guards, led by Ethan Anderson.

10. SANTA MARGARITA. UCLA-bound Jake Kyman and USC-bound Max Agbonkpolo lead Eagles.

11. RIVERSIDE NOTRE DAME. 6-5 Anthony Holland stars for team known for toughness.

12. ETIWANDA. Sophomore Jahmai Mashack is a star in the making.

13. ROLLING HILLS PREP. Veteran team led by 6-8 JT Tan, 6-5 Chris Koon, 6-1 Vaughn Flowers.

14. WASHINGTON PREP. If fall ball provides insight, Generals are legit.

15. CAMARILLO. Jaime Jaquez and his best friends are ready for big season.

16. DAMIEN. Malik Thomas, Austin Cook, Jarred Hyder lead the Spartans.

17. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME. Watch out for duo of Ziaire Williams and Julian Rishwain.

18. CHAMINADE. Sophomore guards Kenneth Simpson Jr., Keith Higgins Jr. are outstanding.

19. RANCHO VERDE. Mustangs have big aspirations, led by 6-3 Tory San Antonio.

20. BIRMINGHAM. Lots of transfers have transformed Patriots.

21. ORANGE LUTHERAN. 6-11 Makur Maker adds to veteran team.

22. TAFT. Lacking size but another City team with talented guards.

23. FREMONT. 6-4 Roy Clarke is the player to watch on rising team.

24. CHINO HILLS. USC-bound 6-9 Oneyka Okongwu is back for his senior year.

25. LONG BEACH POLY. Justin Rene is ready for big senior season.