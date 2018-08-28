Southern California high schools represented with USC and UCLA starters

USC and UCLA released their football depth charts this week, and it’s interesting to see what high schools in Southern California were represented with starting players.

Seven USC starters are from private schools in Southern California. It rises to nine when you include the punter and kicker. Bishop Amat, St. John Bosco, Crespi, Mater Dei, Oaks Christian, Gardena Serra and Loyola are the schools represented.

Among the public schools represented by USC starters are Long Beach Poly, Lakewood and Crenshaw.