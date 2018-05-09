Softball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Longtime rivals Chatsworth and El Camino Real battled Tuesday at Chatsworth. (Eric Sondheimer)

For the first three innings of Tuesday’s West Valley League showdown between Chatsworth and El Camino Real, the pitchers were in control. Gabe Achuccaro gave up an unearned run. Adam Christopher of El Camino Real retired nine in a row, six by strikeouts.

Then came the bottom of the fourth inning. Chatsworth solved Christopher, scoring six runs in the inning, then holding on for a 6-5 victory to stay tied with Cleveland for first place going into a final game on Thursday.

The big hits of the inning for Chatsworth were a two-run single by Ryan Barry and a two-run triple by Alonzo Castellanos.