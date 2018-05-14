Softball: Southern Section playoff pairings

Orlando Scandrick tournament at Los Alamitos

The first major seven-on-seven passing competition of the season was held on Saturday at Los Alamitos. In the Orlando Scandrick tournament, you could tell by the torn jersey of Westlake receiver Jason Heller that the defensive backs were using their hands quite liberally.

Heller, a 5-foot-8 senior to be, was giving as good as he took. He had 41 catches last season and wasn’t about to let defensive backs push him around.

It was an event that featured two of the best class of 2020 quarterbacks in D.J. Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco and Bryce Young of Mater Dei. Uiagalelei was passing for the first time under a new offensive coordinator, Steven Lo, who replaced new Mission Viejo coach Chad Johnson.