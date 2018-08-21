Softball standouts compete for Ireland, Britain in Italy

Angel Flores had a big opening game for Angelou. (Angelou football)

Quick, check for any video to see if Angel Flores of Angelou also handed out the water bottles on Friday night during a 19-12 season-opening victory over L.A. Jordan.

Flores did just about everything else.

He was responsible for all 19 Angelou points. He scored two touchdowns. He made two PATs. He kicked a field goal. He contributed a safety.