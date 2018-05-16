Softball: Tuesday's Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings

It has been eight years since Kyle Garlick batted .383 in 2010 during his senior season at Chino Hills High.

He went on to Oregon, then Cal Poly Pomona. He was a 28th-round draft pick of the Dodgers in 2015. How many 28th-round picks keep playing this long?

Garlick, 26, keeps making an impression. He’s playing Triple A ball for the Dodgers in Oklahoma City, where he has hit six home runs as an outfielder in 46 at-bats.