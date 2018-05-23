Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
1706 posts

Softball: Tuesday's Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Advertisement
  • Baseball
By

Charlie Rocca hits his 14th home run in Verdugo Hills' 3-1 playoff win

Charlie Rocca of Verdugo Hills hit his 14th home run of the season on Tuesday to spark a three-run sixth inning that lift Verdugo Hills to a 3-1 win over Westchester in the opening round of the City Section Division 1 playoffs.

Nick Masumoto allowed four hits for the Dons on the mound.

Taft defeated Chavez 7-3. Nate Marmet went two for two.

Advertisement
  • Baseball
By

Alemany uses pitching and Jesse Parraz to advance to Division 2 quarterfinals

Jesse Parraz is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman who’s so big that he had to order customized size 44 pants so he could play on the Alemany baseball team. But what a hitter he has become.

On a 3-and-2 count with the bases loaded in Tuesday’s Southern Section Division 2 playoff game, Parraz hit a double off the left-field fence, driving in three runs in the fifth inning and helping Alemany defeat St. Bonaventure 4-0.

“It was an outside fastball and I went for it,” Parraz said.

  • Baseball
By

Dos Pueblos stuns No. 2-seeded Huntington Beach in Southern Section Division 1 playoffs

If you haven’t been paying much attention to Dos Pueblos, a 25-3 baseball team, you might start now after the Chargers came back from a five-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh to defeat No. 2-seeded Huntington Beach 6-5 in eight innings on Tuesday in a second-round Southern Section Division 1 playoff game.

Charlie Cuykendall had the walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth with one out. But it was the bottom of the seventh that resulted in an improbable rally.

Down 5-0, Dos Pueblos ended up tying the game in the seventh on a grand slam by Evan Kling.

Baseball/softball: Playoff schedule for Tuesday

BASEBALL

CITY

DIVISION I

Advertisement

Boys' tennis: Southern California Regional pairings

BOYS' TENNIS

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

at Claremont Club

  • Baseball
By

It's time for the No. 2 pitchers to stand up and deliver in second round of baseball playoffs

This is the week when the No. 2 pitchers must come through in the Southern Section Division 1 baseball playoffs.

Second-round games are Tuesday except for La Mirada at Etiwanda on Wednesday.

Most schools will turn to their No. 2 pitchers because they played on Friday and coming back on three days’ rest is pushing it for the staff aces.

By

No. 1 transfer school in Trinity League? It's Mater Dei

Transfer totals for 2017-18 in the Southern Section
Transfer totals for 2017-18 in the Southern Section (Southern Section)

The Southern Section released its latest transfer figures for April, and the total for 2017-18 among its high schools is 7,226, up about 3% over last year’s number of 6,999 with one month of statistics to go.

In the Trinity League, Mater Dei is No. 1 with 71 transfers listed, but there’s more because several football players who arrived this spring are not listed on the Southern Section website. Schools sometimes wait for the next school year to send in paperwork to confirm eligibility and addresses for fall athletes.

Orange Lutheran has 63 transfers, followed by Santa Margarita at 51, JSerra at 49, St. John Bosco at 47 and Servite at 26.

Advertisement
By

Palm Desert leads golf qualifiers into Thursday's SCGA regional

Palm Desert leads the teams entered in Thursday’s SCGA regional at Brookside Golf Course.

Palm Desert shot 344 as a team last week, led by freshman Chris Wardrup, who shot 67. Charlie Reiter also shot 67 and Raymond Navis shot 68.

Oaks Christian and Servite also will be team contenders. Jake Marek shot 68 for Oaks Christian with Tristan Gretzky, the son of Wayne Gretzky, getting a 71.

Boys' volleyball: Southern California Regional pairings

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION I