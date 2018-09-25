Sophomore Jaden Genova makes jump from JV to varsity standout at JSerra

Despite a Southern Section survey to member schools last month indicating that 71.5% believe adjustments should be made to transfer rules, a recent meeting of the CIF section commissioners from around California indicates there’s no consensus on what to do.



“Everybody has their opinion but don’t always have a solution,” said Roger Blake, executive director of the CIF. “What is best for the 831,000 kids playing high school sports? What’s the best solution for the vast majority?”



A primary focus of the discussion among commissioners, Blake said, was that further investigation is needed to see what grade students are switching schools.



“What year are they transferring?”he said. “They recognize the issue, ‘How do we make it better next year?’ No one has a solution yet.”



While Southern Section schools have expressed concerns about transfer issues, Northern California schools have far less player movement, and CIF transfer rules must be adopted for all 10 sections, meaning Southern California would need support to change rules.



Blake said for now, the CIF and other sections believe competitive equity is a short-term solution, putting teams together based on ability and ambitions, such as the Open Division for basketball.



“The percentage of kids transferring is still 2%, but the part everyone is concerned about is out of that 2%, those elite kids seem to be transferring senior year to the same handful of schools throughout the state,” he said.