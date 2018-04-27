South Hills takes control of Palomares League race

Apr. 26, 2018, 7:43 p.m.
- Baseball
South Hills has taken control of the Palomares League race after a 7-5 baseball victory over Glendora on Thursday.
The Huskies (17-5, 9-2) received a solid pitching performance from Michael Ortega, who also contributed three RBIs. Nick Lugo added two doubles.
Ayala defeated Diamond Bar 3-0. Ethan Rivera threw the shutout. Daniel Mendez hit a home run. Bonita defeated Claremont 8-3. Tanner Siffert went four for four and Chad Cornelius was three for three.
Apr. 26, 2018, 5:13 p.m.
Steve Marden, who guided San Fernando High School to its first City Section baseball championship in 1991, died on Tuesday night in Murrieta. He was 72. He had been dealing with Parkinson’s disease.
Marden was an influential coach for players and future coaches. Sylmar coach Ray Rivera and former Kennedy coach Manny Alvarado played at San Fernando and credited Marden for helping mold their strategies and ideas.
He coached at a time in the 1980s when the San Fernando Valley was loaded with top coaches, from Darryl Stroh at Granada Hills to Jerry Cord at Poly to Mike Maio at El Camino Real to Bob Lofrano at Chatsworth.
Apr. 26, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
The 118th Ojai tennis tournament begins, with the CIF boys division taking place Thursday through Saturday and the juniors divisions taking place Thursday through Sunday.
Woodbridge has the top seed in the boys singles and doubles draws.
Junior Stefan Dostanic, a USC commit, is favored in the 64-player boys’ draw. He lost in last year’s final to Jake Sands of Palisades.
Apr. 25, 2018, 7:40 p.m.
- Football
Are you ready for some football?
The 16-team Dana Hills seven-on-seven passing tournament is set for May 19.
Pool A: San Clemente, San Juan Hills, Villa Park, Huntington Beach.
Apr. 25, 2018, 7:25 p.m.
- Baseball
The score is shocking: Fountain Valley 20, No. 1 Huntington Beach 4. It was the first defeat in the Sunset League for the Oilers and Fountain Valley’s first win over Huntington Beach since the 2015 season on Wednesday.
A 10-run fourth inning featured a grand slam by Cole Wentz, followed by a home run by Sebastian Murillo, who hit two homers on the day. Murillo finished with four hits and six RBIs. Wentz had five RBIs. Jake Brooks contributed four hits and four RBIs. Conrad Villafuerte added four of Fountain Valley’s 18 hits.
Huntington Beach is 21-4 and 9-1. Fountain Valley is 15-8 and 5-5. Los Alamitos defeated Marina 9-8 on a walk-off single by John Newman. Cory Lewis had a single, double, home run and four RBIs for Marina.
Apr. 25, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
- Baseball
Bryan Andrade of Cleveland kept getting out of trouble on Wednesday against El Camino Real by throwing strikes.
It enabled Cleveland to secure a 4-0 victory over the Conquistadores even though Andrade gave up eight hits. He walked one and struck out two.
Cleveland’s victory creates a four-way tie for first place at 3-2. The Cavaliers share the lead with El Camino Real, Granada Hills and Chatsworth.
Apr. 25, 2018, 3:50 p.m.
- Basketball
Mission Viejo had an opening for basketball coach, and Troy Roelen decided it was time to return to coaching.
The former Mission Viejo coach was required to leave coaching when he became the school’s athletic director in 2014.
He resigned as athletic director two weeks ago. Now he’s back as head coach. He ran the program for 12 years and had great success.
Apr. 25, 2018, 7:41 a.m.
BASEBALL
ACADEMY LEAGUE
Crean Lutheran 13, Whitney 0
Apr. 24, 2018, 7:20 p.m.
- Baseball
Banning has sent the Marine League baseball race into a three-way tie for first place after holding on for a 5-4 victory over Carson on Tuesday. The Pilots (4-1), Carson (4-1) and San Pedro (4-1) are deadlocked.
Banning opened a 5-0 lead, keyed by a three-run home run from sophomore Gabriel Gonzalez. Derek Chavez got the final two outs to earn his seventh save. Banning and Carson will play again Thursday at Carson.
Tommy Wilcox of Corona del Mar threw his fourth consecutive shutout in a 2-0 win over Northwood. His scoreless innings streak is at 31 innings.
Apr. 24, 2018, 1:43 p.m.
- Football
Rams quarterback Jared Goff sure knows how to play the role of a transfer junior college quarterback.
As part of a Red Bull promotion, Goff showed up at Ventura College, got some new hair and new tattoos and was introduced as a transfer quarterback.
It’s pretty funny and entertaining and he pulled it off.