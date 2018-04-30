Southern Section league prelims and finals set for this week

Foothill League leader Hart High has lost its share of games this season by blowing leads in the seventh inning, so it was only fair that the Indians turned the tables on Saugus on Friday.

Down 3-0 in the seventh, Hart pushed across four runs to defeat the Centurions 4-3 and stay one game ahead of West Ranch. Josh Cerpa and Trevor Coogan had doubles in the inning and Brooks Statley squeezed in the winning run. Ryan Carolan threw a three-hitter.

West Ranch defeated Canyon 11-3. Christos Stefanos had two hits and four RBIs. Valencia defeated Golden Valley 9-2. Sam Stulman struck out 13.