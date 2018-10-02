Southern Section playoff attendance dropped for third consecutive year

There’s a first reading on Tuesday at the Southern Section Council meeting on a proposal that would create a universal 12-day summer dead period for all sports built around July 4th.

Currently, each school and each sport submits when it wants to have a three-week dead period.

This proposal would come close to actually making coaches and athletes take two weeks off instead of switching sports and really not taking a break. Even though it would cut the dead period to 12 days, it doesn’t prevent schools from increasing the break on their own.