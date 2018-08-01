Southern Section sends out survey seeking feedback on possible transfer rules

Narbonne coach Manuel Douglas will need to exchange rosters before games with opposing coach in City Section this season. (Luis Sinco)

A new rule requiring football coaches to exchange rosters before games takes effect this season. And there’s a stiff punishment for failure to do so.

The rosters also have to be accurate, with numbers correct. That could be challenging considering how players sometimes forget to bring jerseys on the bus ride. The coach will be responsible for making changes on the roster.