Southern Section sends out survey seeking feedback on possible transfer rules

Aug. 1, 2018, 10:10 a.m.
Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod, following up on his question asking, “Is it time for us to have a conversation about transfer rules?” has sent out a survey to 581 schools seeking reaction to potential suggestions.
The first question asked is, “Do you believe that our current transfer rules need to be adjusted?”
If the answer is yes, there are three potential changes suggested and feedback sought.
Aug. 1, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
- Football
In the era of spread offenses, the tight end position lost some luster. But there could be a comeback under way in the high school ranks.
Tight end is a position these days that requires versatility and the ability to block and catch passes.
Junior Mark Redman of Corona del Mar is emerging as a top college prospect with offers from UCLA and Michigan.
Jul. 31, 2018, 6:16 p.m.
- Football
Jack Oswald, the senior kicker at Chaminade, has a 4.6 grade-point average and hoped to be an intern at SpaceX this summer because he wants to be a rocket scientist. Unfortunately, they don't hire 17-year-olds.
He had to settle for getting up at 4 a.m. during his three-week dead period to drive to Edwards Air Force Base in Lancaster and work at the Air Force Rocket Propulsion Laboratory. He had fun.
He’s one of the stars of a rocket club on campus. They build big rockets.
Jul. 31, 2018, 2:58 p.m.
- Basketball
The No. 1 girls’ basketball player in Southern California, Charisma Osborne of Windward, is back home after helping the USA 17U national team win a gold medal in Belarus.
Now it’s time to start getting serious about making a college choice.
Coach Vanessa Nygaard said Osborne will take college visits this fall before signing in November.
Jul. 31, 2018, 1:08 p.m.
For the first time since 2012, the newly named Lake Balboa College Preparatory Magnet (formerly Valley Alternative Magnet) will have a sports program.
Principal Robert Clarke announced that he will have boys and girls basketball, boys and girls volleyball and boys and girls cross country teams for his students.
He has also revived a music program and the academic decathlon team.
Jul. 31, 2018, 11:04 a.m.
- Football
Get ready for Rostergate in the City Section.
A new rule requiring football coaches to exchange rosters before games takes effect this season. And there’s a stiff punishment for failure to do so.
The rosters also have to be accurate, with numbers correct. That could be challenging considering how players sometimes forget to bring jerseys on the bus ride. The coach will be responsible for making changes on the roster.
Jul. 31, 2018, 7:18 a.m.
- Football
At Venice High, when it comes to receivers, the Gondoliers feel they have a duo second to none.
Junior Chad Johnson Jr. and sophomore Makai Cope both are considered top college prospects. They have speed, great hands and will be catching passes from quarterback Luca Diamont, who returns after missing last season because of injury.
“Nobody can probably stop us in the City Section,” Johnson said.
Jul. 30, 2018, 10:01 a.m.
- Football
A year ago, San Fernando surprised the skeptics by defeating Dorsey to win the City Section Division I championship.
Now the Tigers have aspirations of being the team to challenge Narbonne in the Open Division, thanks to lots of returning players.
Coach Robert Garcia will test his team’s strengths starting with a non-league opener against Alemany on Aug. 17. The Tigers also play Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Canyon Country Canyon and Dorsey in non-league games.
Jul. 30, 2018, 6:31 a.m.
- Football
In offering a sneak peek at the top running backs in Southern California, Jordan Wilmore of Lawndale immediately comes to mind. He has finally reached his senior season, and who knows how many yards and touchdowns he’s going to accumulate.
In his junior season, he rushed for 2,220 yards and 31 touchdowns in 12 games. He averaged 12.3 yards per carry. He’s stronger and faster.
Zach Charbonnet, a Michigan commit from Oaks Christian, can’t wait to show his improvement after a year of working on his speed and strength during track season. Tackling him will not be fun.
Jul. 30, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
Manhattan Beach is the site for the USA Volleyball Beach High Performance Championships.
Top up-and-coming junior volleyball teams from the United States and other countries, with players ages 12 to 18, will compete.
Matches begin on Monday at 10 a.m., with the main draw playing Tuesday and Wednesday.