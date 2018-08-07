Southern Section teams like scheduling City Section opponents

Summer basketball is pretty much over, so it’s time to look at players who elevated their game and their teams’ chances for the upcoming season:

Devin Askew, Santa Ana Mater Dei, sophomore: It’s not supposed to be easy replacing a three-time Trinity League player of the year in Harvard-bound Spencer Freedman, but that’s how Askew made it look this summer in playing point guard for the Monarchs. Playing physical, confident and mistake free, Askew will make it possible for Mater Dei to compete against the best.