Stefan Dostanic of Woodbridge wins Ojai singles tennis title

Apr. 29, 2018, 9:19 a.m.
A year ago, Stefan Dostanic of Woodbridge lost in the singles final at the Ojai tennis tournament.
On Saturday, there was no stopping him as the USC commit defeated Benjamin Gollin of La Jolla Country Day 6-1, 7-6 in the singles final in Ojai.
In the semifinals, he defeated Karapet Vardanyan of Granada Hills 6-3, 6-4.
Apr. 28, 2018, 6:57 p.m.
CITY
BOYS' LACROSSE
Championship, Saturday
Apr. 28, 2018, 2:41 p.m.
Facing its toughest challenge of the season, unbeaten Arcadia High went into the eighth inning on Saturday tied with San Dimas, then loaded the bases and came away with a 4-3 victory on a sacrifice fly by Chase Pedersen.
The Apaches are 21-0. They were ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 3. San Dimas (22-3) was ranked No. 2 and had a 20-game win streak.
Banning got a 3-2 win over Roosevelt on a Omar Muro walk-off single with two outs in the seventh. Angel Ocegueda threw a complete game.
Apr. 27, 2018, 9:46 p.m.
- Baseball
Foothill League leader Hart High has lost its share of games this season by blowing leads in the seventh inning, so it was only fair that the Indians turned the tables on Saugus on Friday.
Down 3-0 in the seventh, Hart pushed across four runs to defeat the Centurions 4-3 and stay one game ahead of West Ranch. Josh Cerpa and Trevor Coogan had doubles in the inning and Brooks Statley squeezed in the winning run. Ryan Carolan threw a three-hitter.
West Ranch defeated Canyon 11-3. Christos Stefanos had two hits and four RBIs. Valencia defeated Golden Valley 9-2. Sam Stulman struck out 13.
Apr. 27, 2018, 8:44 p.m.
- Baseball
“Don’t sleep on Cleveland.”
That was the message from shortstop Ben Chasek, one of seven sophomores in the lineup in the 11th inning on Friday when Cleveland High pulled out a 5-4 win over El Camino Real on Joe Pettiford’s walk-off sacrifice fly with the bases loaded.
“Unbelievable for these guys,” Coach Sid Lopez said. “They’re growing up. They’re competing under pressure and not breaking.”
Apr. 27, 2018, 11:28 a.m.
CITY
BOYS' LACROSSE
Semifinals
Apr. 26, 2018, 7:43 p.m.
- Baseball
South Hills has taken control of the Palomares League race after a 7-5 baseball victory over Glendora on Thursday.
The Huskies (17-5, 9-2) received a solid pitching performance from Michael Ortega, who also contributed three RBIs. Nick Lugo added two doubles.
Ayala defeated Diamond Bar 3-0. Ethan Rivera threw the shutout. Daniel Mendez hit a home run. Bonita defeated Claremont 8-3. Tanner Siffert went four for four, and Chad Cornelius was three for three.
Apr. 26, 2018, 5:13 p.m.
Steve Marden, who guided San Fernando High School to its first City Section baseball championship in 1991, died on Tuesday night in Murrieta. He was 72. He had been dealing with Parkinson’s disease.
Marden was an influential coach for players and future coaches. Sylmar coach Ray Rivera and former Kennedy coach Manny Alvarado played at San Fernando and credited Marden for helping mold their strategies and ideas.
He coached at a time in the 1980s when the San Fernando Valley was loaded with top coaches, from Darryl Stroh at Granada Hills to Jerry Cord at Poly to Mike Maio at El Camino Real to Bob Lofrano at Chatsworth.
Apr. 26, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
The 118th Ojai tennis tournament begins, with the CIF boys division taking place Thursday through Saturday and the juniors divisions taking place Thursday through Sunday.
Woodbridge has the top seed in the boys singles and doubles draws.
Junior Stefan Dostanic, a USC commit, is favored in the 64-player boys’ draw. He lost in last year’s final to Jake Sands of Palisades.
Apr. 25, 2018, 7:40 p.m.
- Football
Are you ready for some football?
The 16-team Dana Hills seven-on-seven passing tournament is set for May 19.
Pool A: San Clemente, San Juan Hills, Villa Park, Huntington Beach.