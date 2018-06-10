Sundays with Sondheimer: Looking back at LaMelo Ball's high school debut

The CIF Southern Section released the playoff divisions for the Fall 2018 football season today. This will be the third season of “competitive equity” divisions, which are based on on-the-field performance over the past two seasons and do not take into account other factors such as enrollment. There will be a 16-team playoff bracket in each of the 13 divisions.



The 18 teams in Division 1 will be largely the same as last season. Division 2 champion Oaks Christian and runner-up Valencia will move up into Division 1 this year. Moving down from Division 1 to Division 2 are Alemany and Loyola, the only Division 1 teams to miss the playoffs in 2017. Other newcomers to Division 2 are Rancho Verde (Division 3 champion), St. Francis (Division 3 runner-up), San Juan Hills, and Westlake.



The 2018 season will start and end one week earlier this season than last. Opening “zero week” games will be the week of August 17, and the regular season ends the week of Friday, October 26. Southern Section championships will be decided November 23-24, with state regional games the following week and state championship games December 7-8.