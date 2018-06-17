Sundays with Sondheimer: Looking back at a young Thomas Welsh from Loyola High

Loyola junior center is making progress

It’s summer break, which means it’s time to look back at some of my favorite stories, videos and high school athletes.

The NBA draft takes place on Thursday, and Thomas Welsh from UCLA could be taken. I remember when Welsh was playing basketball at Loyola High in 2012 as a junior and beginning to make real progress. He had just reached 7 feet.

As coach Jamal Adams put it, one of the best qualities for Welsh was his character and work ethic.