Advertisement
Varsity Times Insider: The latest sports news from Southern California's high school teams
1831 posts
By

Sundays with Sondheimer: Loyola athletes learning about community service

It’s summer break, so I’m looking back at some of my favorite stories, videos and moments covering high school sports. Let me take you back to April of 2012. I got to see the impact of community service through the efforts of Loyola High athletes.

Kicker Conrad Ukropina joined classmate Eamon McOsker in offering an economics lesson to a group of youths who had been abused or needed special attention.

Community service is part of the requirement for graduating from Loyola. The key is whether it really makes an impact on the student himself and those receiving attention.

Advertisement
By

Burt Call is hired as baseball coach at Villa Park

Former Mater Dei baseball coach Burt Call has been hired as the head coach at Villa Park.

Call spent 19 years at Mater Dei. His contract was not renewed.

Call is highly regarded among his fellow coaches and Mater Dei alumni.

Advertisement
By

Club volleyball team made up of players from West Ranch, Hart, Saugus, Valencia wins Junior National Championship

Legacy volleyball, made up of players from West Ranch, Hart, Saugus and Valencia, won the Junior National Championship.
Legacy volleyball, made up of players from West Ranch, Hart, Saugus and Valencia, won the Junior National Championship. (USA Volleyball)

The Santa Clarita Valley has been well known for producing outstanding football and baseball players. Now you can add volleyball to the list.

Legacy volleyball, a club team made up of 16-year-old players from West Ranch, Saugus, Valencia and Hart, won the Junior National Championship in Phoenix on July 7.

Zack Drake from West Ranch was named tournament MVP. Johnny Buchanan (West Ranch), Gavin Leising (Hart) and Daniel Compton (Saugus) were named to the all-tournament team.

  • Baseball
By

SoCal players chosen for Area Code Games

A group of Southern California high school baseball players have been selected to play in the Area Code Games at Blair Field in Long Beach. The Area Code Games bring together mostly seniors who are considered possible pro prospects.

The players will play for the team representing the Milwaukee Brewers beginning Aug. 2. The only juniors on the team are the Harvard-Westlake duo of Pete Crow-Armstrong and Drew Bowser.

Here’s the link to the complete team.

By

Southern Section releases its list of MVP athletic directors

The Southern Section has recognized its MVP athletic directors for the 2017-18 school year.

It was started in 2015 to encourage professional growth for high school athletic directors.

The honorees are listed below.

Advertisement
  • Football
By

City Section waiting for additional paperwork for 18 of 19 Narbonne transfers

Narbonne’s football program has 19 transfers seeking eligibility this season, and 18 need to supply additional documentation before a final decision is made on eligibility, City Section Commissioner John Aguirre said Monday.

Aguirre met with 13 parents last week during a more than three-hour visit to Narbonne trying to review the transfers.

“The school has been transparent with everything and supportive with what we’re trying to do,” Aguirre said.

  • Football
By

New league alignments help football teams in City Section

There’s new league alignments in the City Section this season for football, and several schools are going to go from struggling to potential league champs.

One of the biggest winners in the alignment is Los Angeles. The Romans were 1-10 last season and 1-4 in the Coliseum League. They are still in Division I but they move to a Metro League that includes Jordan, Maywood, New Designs Watts, Rancho Dominguez, Roybal and Sotomayor.

Another winner is Washington Prep. The Generals have left the Marine League and joined the Exposition League that includes Angelou, Jefferson, Manual Arts, Rivera, Santee and West Adams.

By

Harvard-Westlake wins summer state water polo championship

Harvard-Westlake established itself as the team to beat in high school boys’ water polo this fall by winning the High School State Championship on Sunday at Foothill High.

The Wolverines defeated Newport Harbor 11-8.

Mot Stothart and Alex Bucur each scored three goals.

Advertisement
  • Football
By

St. Pius X-St. Matthias stadium nears completion

New field is nearing completion.
New field is nearing completion. (St. Pius X-St. Matthias)

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy in Downey is nearing completion of its $6-million field for football, soccer and track and field.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias will have its second year of varsity football this fall since the school became co-ed in 2013. The field should be available sometime this season.

Pius X High School closed in 1998. St. Matthias was an all-girls school in Huntington Park from 1963 to 2013. Now they’re combined.

By

Sundays with Sondheimer: Neil Diamond dedicates Sherman Oaks Notre Dame baseball stadium

It’s summer break, and time to look back at some of my favorite stories, videos and moments covering high school sports. I’ll never forget Feb. 22, 2014, the day Neil Diamond came to open up the $3-million Sherman Oaks Notre Dame baseball stadium.

He sung “Sweet Caroline,” and it was so memorable.

“Maestro, play the music,” he said.