Sundays with Sondheimer: Loyola athletes learning about community service

It’s summer break, so I’m looking back at some of my favorite stories, videos and moments covering high school sports. Let me take you back to April of 2012. I got to see the impact of community service through the efforts of Loyola High athletes.

Kicker Conrad Ukropina joined classmate Eamon McOsker in offering an economics lesson to a group of youths who had been abused or needed special attention.

Community service is part of the requirement for graduating from Loyola. The key is whether it really makes an impact on the student himself and those receiving attention.