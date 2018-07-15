Sundays with Sondheimer: Neil Diamond dedicates Sherman Oaks Notre Dame baseball stadium

A funeral for former Crespi and Reseda track and field coach Steve Caminiti will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paschal’s Catholic Church in Thousand Oaks. He died on July 1 after a battle with pancreatic cancer at age 71.

Caminiti was a star hurdler during his high school days at Crespi in the 1960s. He set two national records on May 9, 1964, running the 120-yard highs in 13.7 seconds and the 180 lows in 18.1. He went on to run for New Mexico.

He spent 35 years coaching track and cross-country at Crespi and Reseda. He was the recipient of several outstanding coach honors at Reseda and helped shape the lives of numerous student-athletes through his years of teaching and coaching.