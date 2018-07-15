Sundays with Sondheimer: Neil Diamond dedicates Sherman Oaks Notre Dame baseball stadium

Jul. 15, 2018, 5:56 a.m.
It’s summer break, and time to look back at some of my favorite stories, videos and moments covering high school sports. I’ll never forget Feb. 22, 2014, the day Neil Diamond came to open up the $3 million Sherman Oaks Notre Dame baseball stadium.
He sung, “Sweet Caroline,” and it was so memorable.
“Maestro, play the music,” he said.
Jul. 14, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
- Baseball
Bobby Garcia pitched Saugus to a 4-0 victory over El Camino Real on Saturday night in the championship game of the VIBL playoffs.
Garcia, a left-hander who will be a senior this fall, threw a complete game one-hitter. He received help with RBIs from Tony Jacob and Andrew Sharp.
Saugus was 12-13-1 last season but figures to be much improved in a Foothill League that’s loaded with top baseball teams.
Jul. 14, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
Eagle Rock earned some respect for the City Section on Saturday by winning the Pioneer seven on seven passing tournament.
The team defeated Bishop Amat, Salesian, Jurupa Hills, Basset, Pioneer and Schurr.
Among the top players were Nathan Corrales at quarterback, David Montijo at receiver and defensive back and Alex Ayers at receiver and safety.
Jul. 13, 2018, 12:25 p.m.
- Football
A presidential suite. A state-of-the-art-video scoreboard. A Spanish tile roof on top of the press box. Bleachers close to the field. Advanced LED lighting. An AstroTurf all-weather field.
Yes, the $7.2-million St. John Bosco football stadium is pretty impressive. It’s mostly done, too, on time and ready to be admired for its comfort and beauty.
Coach Jason Negro gave me a tour earlier this week. Only cosmetic issues remain. Everything will get a full pressure water cleaning before the keys are turned over.
Jul. 11, 2018, 7:35 a.m.
- Football
There’s only one month left before the 2018 high school football season begins on Aug. 17, and Mission Viejo will be the site on Saturday for one of the final seven-on-seven tournaments of the summer season.
The big three — Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Corona Centennial — lead the 16-team field. Mission Viejo, which finished a surprising second at last week’s Edison tournament, also figures prominently.
Other contenders should be Orange Lutheran, Narbonne and Culver City. Long Beach Poly is entered, led by its new quarterback, CJ Montes, a transfer from Arcadia via La Salle.
Jul. 11, 2018, 6:33 a.m.
- Track
A funeral for former Crespi and Reseda track and field coach Steve Caminiti will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paschal’s Catholic Church in Thousand Oaks. He died on July 1 after a battle with pancreatic cancer at age 71.
Caminiti was a star hurdler during his high school days at Crespi in the 1960s. He set two national records on May 9, 1964, running the 120-yard highs in 13.7 seconds and the 180 lows in 18.1. He went on to run for New Mexico.
He spent 35 years coaching track and cross-country at Crespi and Reseda. He was the recipient of several outstanding coach honors at Reseda and helped shape the lives of numerous student-athletes through his years of teaching and coaching.
Jul. 11, 2018, 6:22 a.m.
- Football
Santa Ana Mater Dei is the preseason No. 1 team in the High School Football America top 100 football rankings.
St. John Bosco is No. 4 and Mission Viejo No. 29.
Other schools ranked include Corona Centennial at No. 40, Orange Lutheran at No. 42, Chaminade at No. 74 and Narbonne at No. 76.
Jul. 9, 2018, 8:22 p.m.
- Baseball
The West Valley League powers are still playing well in summer baseball. The same three teams that advanced to the City Section Open Division semifinals — El Camino Real, Chatsworth and Cleveland — have earned spots in the Valley Invitational Baseball League semifinals.
Chatsworth will host Saugus and El Camino Real will host Cleveland in semifinals on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Stevan Gomez threw five innings and had two hits and four RBIs in Chatsworth’s 14-2 quarterfinal win over Royal.
Jul. 8, 2018, 7:01 p.m.
- Baseball
The Arizona Diamondbacks made Beckman shortstop Matt McLain a first-round draft pick and offered him the slot value of $2,636,400 to sign.
He turned them down to fulfill a dream he’s had since third grade to attend UCLA and play baseball for the Bruins.
“It was a hard decision,” he said Sunday night. “It was the best choice for my career and future.”
Jul. 8, 2018, 10:41 a.m.
- Basketball
It’s summer break and time to look back at some of my favorite videos, stories and moments. Chaminade’s 2014 Division III state basketball championship, led by guard Michael Oguine, produced quite a performance.
Oguine wasn’t particularly highly recruited in high school. He committed to Montana. But he was athletic, could shoot the three and delivered in big games.
In the Division III championship game in Sacramento, he scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half as Chaminade defeated Sir Francis Drake 71-51. He was three of five from three-point range. His coach, Todd Wolfson, always believed in him.