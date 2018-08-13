The time Sandy Koufax was on TV giving commentary on prep basketball games in Los Angeles

1. NARBONNE. Even though the Gauchos still don’t know yet which of their transfers are going to be cleared for their trip to Hawaii next week, they will have plenty of weapons available. Quarterback Jaylen Henderson will get the start for the first five games, then face competition from Jake Garcia. The defense has been better than expected in early practices, and the offense should produce lots of big plays. The Gauchos have won four consecutive City titles.