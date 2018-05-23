There's no holding back in City Section Open Division baseball quarterfinals

May. 23, 2018, 3:34 p.m.
- Baseball
The City Section Open Division quarterfinals in prep baseball will take place on Thursday, and you can count on all eight remaining coaches having their entire pitching staffs available for these must-win games.
Because the semifinals won’t take place until next Wednesday or Thursday at USC, it means everyone is available. It sets up for some great strategic decisions and we’ll finally find out who really is the No. 1 pitcher for particular teams.
The schedule: Banning at Cleveland; Roosevelt at El Camino Real; Kennedy at Birmingham; San Fernando at Chatsworth.
May. 23, 2018, 10:34 a.m.
- Track
The City Section is set to hold its track and field championships on Thursday at El Camino College. Field events are to begin at 2 p.m., and running events at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10.
In the girls 100, Angelina Camello of San Pedro and Kaityln Williams of Carson have the two best qualifying times at 12.39 and 12.47, respectively.
In the boys 100, Omari Williams of Dorsey ran 10.87 at last week’s prelims at Birmingham. Anthony Richardson of Carson was next at 10.90.
May. 23, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
- Baseball
Senior Lukas White of Valencia has been named the Foothill League player of the year in baseball. Senior Bryce Collins of Hart was the pitcher of the year.
First-team all-league:
Ryan Carolan, Hart, Sr.; Josh Cerpa, Hart, Sr.; Will Chambers, West Ranch, Sr.; Luke Chung, Valencia, Sr.; Hewitt Grissom, Saugus, Jr.; Charles Harrison, Canyon, Jr.; Cody Jefferis, Hart, Sr.; Nolan Kutcher, Saugus, Jr.; Cade Nicol, West Ranch, Jr.; Nicholas Perez, West Ranch, So.; Cole Roederer, Hart, Sr.
May. 23, 2018, 10:23 a.m.
- Baseball
May. 23, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
- Baseball
May. 22, 2018, 9:51 p.m.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
DIVISION I
May. 22, 2018, 8:26 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Second round, Tuesday
May. 22, 2018, 8:04 p.m.
BASEBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
May. 22, 2018, 8:03 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
May. 22, 2018, 6:41 p.m.
- Baseball
Charlie Rocca of Verdugo Hills hit his 14th home run of the season on Tuesday to spark a three-run sixth inning that lift Verdugo Hills to a 3-1 win over Westchester in the opening round of the City Section Division 1 playoffs.
Nick Masumoto allowed four hits for the Dons on the mound.
Taft defeated Chavez 7-3. Nate Marmet went two for two.