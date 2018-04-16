Three-game Mission League series is set matching Harvard-Westlake against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Two of the top baseball teams in Southern Section Division I, Harvard-Westlake (14-3, 6-0) and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (15-2, 6-0), are set to meet this week in a three-game series that could decide the Mission League championship.

Tuesday’s opener is at O’Malley Field in Encino, followed by Wednesday’s game at Notre Dame and Friday’s game back at O’Malley Field. First pitch is at 3:30 p.m.

What’s interesting is that both teams are thriving even though each has been without a preseason No. 1 pitcher. Harvard-Westlake lost Jesse Bergin to a knee injury. Notre Dame lost Lucas Gordon to an arm injury. Neither has pitched a single inning. But both teams have enough pitching depth to move on.