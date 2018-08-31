Thursday night prep football roundup

After giving up an opening touchdown to Palos Verdes, the Gauchos (1-2) scored 34 consecutive points and came away with a 34-10 victory.

Among the featured performances for Narbonne was an 83-yard touchdown run by Marceese Yetts. Sophomore quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who had been picked off five times in the first two games, was 14 of 17 passing for 176 yards and one touchdown in the first half when Narbonne opened a 20-7 lead.