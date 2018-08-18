Tiny players who showed they are big-time players: Jason Heller vs. EJ Gable

Jason Heller is a 5-foot-8, 165-pound receiver at Westlake. EJ Gable is a 5-6, 150-pound running back at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon. They engaged in quite a duel on Friday night despite being the smallest players on the football field.



“There’s no doubt those two guys were the best players on the field,” Sierra Canyon coach Jon Ellinghouse said.



Heller caught six passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns, including an 88-yard score. Gable rushed for 160 yards in 25 carries. Westlake won 35-30 thanks to a goal-line stand late in the game.



Both were highly successful juniors last season. Heller is sometimes so tough to cover that defensive backs have been known to try to hold him, especially in summer seven on seven passing tournaments. Gable was the star for Arleta before transferring to Sierra Canyon. He missed much of the summer with a hamstring injury.



“Both are incredibly shifty and elusive,” Ellinghouse said. “You have to get your hands on them.”



Both schools are expected to be title contenders. Westlake is in Division 2, Sierra Canyon in Division 3. Sierra Canyon started eight sophomores. Westlake quarterback Marco Siderman passed for 325 yards.