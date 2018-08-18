Tiny players who showed they are big-time players: Jason Heller vs. EJ Gable

Aug. 18, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
- Football
Jason Heller is a 5-foot-8, 165-pound receiver at Westlake. EJ Gable is a 5-6, 150-pound running back at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon. They engaged in quite a duel on Friday night despite being the smallest players on the football field.
“There’s no doubt those two guys were the best players on the field,” Sierra Canyon coach Jon Ellinghouse said.
Heller caught six passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns, including an 88-yard score. Gable rushed for 160 yards in 25 carries. Westlake won 35-30 thanks to a goal-line stand late in the game.
Both were highly successful juniors last season. Heller is sometimes so tough to cover that defensive backs have been known to try to hold him, especially in summer seven on seven passing tournaments. Gable was the star for Arleta before transferring to Sierra Canyon. He missed much of the summer with a hamstring injury.
“Both are incredibly shifty and elusive,” Ellinghouse said. “You have to get your hands on them.”
Both schools are expected to be title contenders. Westlake is in Division 2, Sierra Canyon in Division 3. Sierra Canyon started eight sophomores. Westlake quarterback Marco Siderman passed for 325 yards.
Aug. 18, 2018, 7:26 a.m.
Chad Johnson was the offensive coordinator at St. John Bosco who helped develop Josh Rosen. He waited patiently enjoying his time with the Braves. But Mission Viejo was smart enough to hire him as the coaching replacement for the retired Bob Johnson, and now the Diablos are going to prosper.
Johnson won in his coaching debut when Mission Viejo defeated Bakersfield Liberty 34-10. Quarterback Joey Yellen finished with 268 yards passing and had three touchdown passes in the first half.
Jamari Ferrell, who was sidelined last season with a knee injury, rushed for 97 yards.
Aug. 18, 2018, 6:41 a.m.
- Football
A year ago, Narbonne traveled to Hawaii to face powerhouse St. Louis and had a positive experience, figuring out its offensive woes in a 56-50 loss.
The Gauchos returned to Honolulu on Friday, but things did not go well. St. Louis came away with a 47-7 victory.
Steve Jenkins had Narbonne’s only score on a 10-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
Aug. 17, 2018, 11:14 p.m.
Aug. 17, 2018, 11:31 a.m.
- Football
Junior defensive back Jeremy Zuniga of Chaminade might want to become a magician after he somehow came up with a fourth-quarter interception on Thursday night in a 31-13 loss to Oaks Christian.
Like pulling a rabbit out of a hat, Zuniga, with his back to receiver Sebastian Macaluso in the end zone, grabbed the ball out of the hands of Macaluso as both were falling to the ground.
The official ruled it was an interception.
Aug. 16, 2018, 10:22 p.m.
Aug. 15, 2018, 7:07 p.m.
- Baseball
A memorable summer of baseball came to a disappointing end for Long Beach in the championship game of the PONY 14U World Series in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.
Chinese Taipei came away with a 3-1 victory in the final.
Long Beach fought hard until the final out, putting two runners aboard in the bottom of the seventh on a walk and hit batter.
Aug. 15, 2018, 4:31 p.m.
The high school football season begins Thursday night with what should be an entertaining opener matching Chaminade against host Oaks Christian at 7:30 p.m.
Oaks Christian will debut under first-year coach Charles Collins, which puts the pressure on Chaminade coach Ed Croson trying to figure out what changes in strategy and formations are in order.
Oaks Christian has a veteran team that won last year’s Division 2 championship. Quarterback Josh Calvert and running back Zach Charbonnet are an imposing duo. There’s also defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who will need to be double teamed at times.
Aug. 15, 2018, 3:17 p.m.
- Football
LA36 will televise seven City Section football games this season.
The schedule starts with Friday night’s Canoga Park-Grant game.
Other games scheduled are Windward-Animo Robinson on Aug. 31; Contreras-Chavez on Sept. 7; Wilson-View Park on Sept. 21; El Camino Real-Birmingham on Oct. 5; Angelou-Jefferson on Oct. 5; and Locke-Dorsey on Oct. 12.
Aug. 14, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
- Baseball
Former Capistrano Valley baseball player Adam Sorgi has been named head coach at his alma mater.
Bob Zamora, who guided the Cougars to the Southern Section Division 1 championship this past season in his 41st year, will become an assistant coach.
Also joining the program is former California High head coach Tony Nieto, who will be a teacher and assistant coach.