Top basketball teams set for Rolling Hills Prep Fall Classic

Save Oct. 20 on your calendar if you’re a high school basketball fan. The Rolling Hills Prep Fall Classic will be held at Harbor College, and the final three games of the night will be pretty good.

Fairfax will play Harvard-Westlake at 4:30 p.m. Sierra Canyon will take on St. John Bosco at 6:30 p.m. And Rancho Christian will face Bishop Montgomery at 8 p.m. All six teams are expected to be top 25 teams this coming season.