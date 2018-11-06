Torres gets boost from Schurr transfers for City Division II playoffs

Some people might think Venice lost the lottery when it drew the No. 8 seed in the City Section Open Division playoffs, forcing the Gondoliers to play No. 1 Narbonne on Friday night at Narbonne.

Venice is loaded with underclassmen, so this game will give the Gondoliers an idea where they stand for 2019 and beyond. The Gauchos have won four consecutive City championships, and if anyone wants to win a title, you have to eventually go through Narbonne.