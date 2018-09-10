Transfer debate picks up steam: 71.5% of Southern Section schools agree rules need to be adjusted

A survey sent to 570 Southern Section schools asking whether transfer rules need to be adjusted saw 71.5% of the 544 schools that responded answering yes.

Among the options offered as to possible changes, 46.2% chose a proposal that would allow a free transfer to any student during their freshman year regardless of the circumstances. They would have to enroll at their new school by the first day of their sophomore year. All subsequent transfers without a valid residence change or hardship waiver would result in being ineligible to play varsity for one year.