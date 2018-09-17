TV, Prep Zone games announced

Sep. 17, 2018, 4:17 p.m.
The week five and six schedule for TV and web games have been announced by Fox Sports West.
Friday’s TV game on Prime Ticket is IMG Academy vs. Mater Dei. The Prep Zone games are Mission Viejo vs. Orange Lutheran; Cathedral vs. Gardena Serra; Heritage vs. Cajon; Antelope Valley vs. Highland.
Next Friday, the JSerra vs. St. John Bosco Trinity League opener will be televised by Prime Ticket. The Prep Zone games are Calabasas vs. Westlake; Mater Dei vs. Servite; San Clemente vs. Tesoro; Valencia vs. Canyon.
Sep. 17, 2018, 11:58 a.m.
- Football
What can quarterback Jayden Daniels do for an encore at Cajon?
A year ago as a junior, he passed for 5,139 yards and 62 touchdowns with five interceptions for a 14-2 team.
This season, the Cowboys are off to a 4-0 start, and Daniels is looking as consistent as ever. He has passed for 1,023 yards while completing 70% of his passes for 17 touchdowns. He has made 76 pass attempts without an interception.
Sep. 17, 2018, 10:59 a.m.
- Football
Former Narbonne junior varsity quarterback Jalon Daniels will face his old team on Friday when Lawndale travels to Narbonne. Daniels should drop by the weight room before the game to say hello to his friends.
Narbonne has its own quarterback competition. Jake Garcia, a transfer from Long Beach Poly, will finally be eligible after sitting out the first five games. He was expected to start until the City Section declared he had to sit out.
Jaylen Henderson, who shared QB duties with Daniels on the JV team last season, has been the starter for the first five games. Narbonne went 2-3. Henderson played perhaps his best game of the season last week when Narbonne defeated Gardena Serra in double overtime 27-26.
Sep. 17, 2018, 9:10 a.m.
- Football
The City Section playoff picture should become much clearer this week after several important matchups take place.
The biggest is in the Valley Mission League, where Reseda (5-0) takes on San Fernando (2-2) at San Fernando. The winner is likely headed to the Open Division. San Fernando has played a much tougher nonleague schedule, but Reseda will unveil new quarterback Ezekiel Savage, who sat out the first five games after transferring from Royal.
In the Exposition League, Jefferson is playing at Manual Arts. The winner should battle Santee for the league title.
Sep. 17, 2018, 7:09 a.m.
- Football
Elijah Hawkins has been doing his best to lift L.A. Jordan in football this season.
He has rushed for 842 yards through five games, caught three touchdown passes and made two interceptions. He has 11 touchdowns overall.
Jordan is 1-3-1 but lost one game when coach Gary Parks held out four starters for not turning in an academic report.
Sep. 16, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
In Lourd We Trust might become the new mantra for Brentwood football.
The Lourd brothers, Cole, a sophomore quarterback, and Brice, a senior receiver/linebacker, were major contributors on Saturday night when Brentwood (4-0) rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Palisades 14-13 in the battle of teams located five miles apart on Sunset Boulevard.
It was only last season when Brentwood got lights for its stadium and added a terrific new all-weather turf surface that feels softer than some beds. The school is in a building boom, expanding its enrollment and quietly making progress in football.
Sep. 15, 2018, 10:27 p.m.
Saturday, September 15th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Sep. 15, 2018, 9:38 p.m.
- Football
One is a private school, the other public. Both reside in two of the most desired real estate markets in Southern California. Brentwood and Palisades are separated by five miles but had never met in a football game until Saturday night. And what an ending it was.
Palisades appeared to clinch victory, opening a 13-0 lead on a Will Janney 10-yard touchdown catch with 5:18 left.
But sophomore quarterback Cole Lourd, showing great poise, rallied Brentwood to a 14-13 victory, throwing two touchdown passes, the last of which was caught by Lucian Broady on a tip play. Gavin Green made both PATs after missing field goals of 34 and 35 yards in the first half.
Sep. 15, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
- Football
With two seconds left and trailing Newbury Park 38-35, Venice tried to pull off on Friday night what Cal did against Stanford in 1982 — use a series a laterals on the game’s final play to score a touchdown on a kickoff return.
“It was like playing ultimate football on a Friday afternoon,” Venice coach Angelo Gasca said.
The Gondoliers got the bouncing kickoff at their own 29 and began a series of laterals.
Sep. 14, 2018, 11:22 p.m.
Friday, September 14th
CITY
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE