Jun. 2, 2018, 8:12 p.m.
- Baseball
Yucaipa sent 13 batters to the plate and scored seven runs on six hits in the fifth inning of its 8-1 rout of No. 1-seeded Beckman in the Southern Section Division 2 baseball final Saturday at Cal State Fullerton.
Tyson Heaton pitched a six-hitter with three strikeouts and had three hits and Michael Carpentier added two hits and two RBIs for Yucaipa (28-5), which won the title in its first season under head coach Ralph Grajeda.
Grajeda replaced longtime coach Jeff Stout, and the program is just beginning. Heaton is only a junior and the Thunderbirds figure to be a Division 1 title contender next season.
Jun. 2, 2018, 2:29 p.m.
Max Blessinger hit a three-run double in the fourth inning, and Will Downing and Dawson Netz combined to allow one hit in 6 2/3 innings of scoreless relief as top-seeded Maranatha beat La Salle 4-2 to win the Southern Section Division 3 championship at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.
It was the 20th straight victory for the Minutemen (27-4), who won their first section title since back-to-back crowns in 2008 and 2009. Blessinger, Nick Iverson, Casey Popham and Sal Tabullo each had two hits for Maranatha.
Brennen Mace hit a two-run double in the first inning for La Salle (18-11).
Jun. 2, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
- Baseball
Center fielder Dakota Gray of Verdugo Hills dropped a fly ball in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on Saturday in the City Section Division I championship game against Carson.
Five innings later, he went from experiencing embarrassment to exhilaration when he caught the final out with the bases loaded to give the Dons a 4-2, nine-inning victory that earned Verdugo Hills its first title in school history.
“I knew if I let my nerves get to me I’d miss it,” Gray said. “It was quite a rush. I had to have short-term memory.”
Jun. 1, 2018, 9:05 p.m.
BASEBALL
CITY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Jun. 1, 2018, 9:04 p.m.
- Baseball
Roybal got to celebrate its first City Section baseball championship on Friday night, rallying for a 6-5 victory over LACES in the Division II final at USC.
The game ended in the eighth inning when Fernando Alvarez hit a sacrifice fly to score Jose Romero. Alvarez also threw two scoreless inning of relief.
Roybal had to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. It was a triumph for coach Robert Bautista, whose team suffered some heart-breaking playoff defeats through the years.
Jun. 1, 2018, 9:04 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday
Jun. 1, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
- Softball
Errors put Chaminade in a hole Friday, but a three-run rally in the sixth inning carried the Eagles to a 5-3 victory over Riverside North in the Southern Section Division 5 championship softball game in Irvine.
The Eagles, down 3-1, loaded the bases and got a two-run single from Gabby Hensley followed by a sacrifice fly by Alexis Klee to take a 4-3 lead. They added an insurance run in the seventh.
Tessa Magnanimo picked up the pitching victory even though the defense was shaky.
Jun. 1, 2018, 8:43 a.m.
- Softball
A look at Saturday’s Southern Section softball championship games at Barber Park in Irvine.
Division 1: Gahr vs. Norco, 6:30 p.m.: Unseeded Gahr can’t be overlooked, not after the Gladiators knocked off Chino Hills 1-0 in eight innings in the semifinals. Pitcher Vanessa Foreman already owns a win over top-seeded Norco this season. Sophomore pitcher Sarah Willis has led Norco to a 28-3 record and hit two home runs in the semifinals.
Division 2: Newbury Park vs. King, 12:30 p.m. Junior Cory Carrillo is the standout pitcher for Newbury Park with a 17-2 record and 1.05 ERA, including seven shutouts. Brenna Smith came on in relief to lead King in the semifinals over Buena.
Jun. 1, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
- Baseball
A look at championship baseball games on Saturday.
City Section Open Division: El Camino Real vs. Birmingham at Dodger Stadium, 1 p.m. El Camino Real is seeking its 10th championship. Sophomore Adam Christopher will get the start on the mound, but the Conquistadores also will have Cole Kitchen, Joey Klein and Jack Whisnant ready to go if needed. The Conquistadores were very good at bunting and executing in the semifinals. They swept Birmingham in the regular season league games. Birmingham will need to come up with a pitcher who can throw strikes. Ace Albert Garcia isn’t available. Erik Rivas is the hottest batter with five hits in two playoff games. Catcher Johnny Tincher must be kept off the bases for ECR to win. Birmingham is the defending champion and won this game 50 years ago. The pick: Birmingham.
City Section Division I: Verdugo Hills vs. Carson at Dodger Stadium, 10 a.m. The big question is will Carson pitch to Charlie Rocca, who has received double-digit intentional walks this season after hitting 14 home runs. The Dons don’t have their best pitcher, Nick Masumoto, who threw on Thursday; junior Nick Rodriguez is expected to get the start. Carson was 8-2 in the competitive Marine League. Lorenzo Roman is hitting above .400, and infielder Jaja Bellinger is dangerous with his speed. It will be all about playing defense and not walking batters in this one. The pick: Carson.
May. 31, 2018, 9:18 p.m.
BASEBALL
CITY
DIVISION I